Centre Dufferin girls’ rugby team continues undefeated season

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals girls’ varsity rugby team is having a stellar season and has moved into first place in the District 4/10 standings.

Winning their rst four games, the Royals shut out the competition in three of those games.

The squad has a core group of returning players this season with new players doing a good job lling in the vacant positions left empty when veteran players graduated last season.

“We have a lot of new girls this year and I thought they all did extremely well,” said Royals player Brooke Cunnington, who has been on the squad since she started high school. “I think we have a strong team and I feel like we’re going to have a very successful season.”

The Royals opened the season with a 31-0 win over the Orangeville District Secondary School Bears on April 22, on their home held at Centre Dufferin.

The second game of the season had the Royals in Guelph to take on the team from Guelph Collegiate on April 24.

Centre Dufferin left the field with a 34-19 win in that game.

The girls were back in Guelph four days later to go up against St. James Catholic High School.

It was another shut-out for the Royals when their defensive posturing stopped St. James from scoring, and their offence put a huge amount of pressure on the defenders.

At the end of the game, the Royals had a 62-0 win.

Returning to their home eld on April 30, the Royals hosted Centre Wellington District High School.

The Royals again put out a superb effort and blanked Centre Wellington 28-0.

Eight teams have entered the District 4/10 girls’ varsity rugby competition this year.

Along with Centre Dufferin, John F. Ross, Guelph Collegiate, Orangeville District, Centre Wellington, Erin District, St. James, and Centennial Collegiate are competing.

The team from John F. Ross is also undefeated after four games. An upcoming game between Ross and Centre Dufferin will prove which team can get the edge and remain in the top spot in the District.

Guelph Collegiate is currently in third place with a 3-1 record. They are followed by Orangeville District who are 2-2 for the season.

At the end of the regular season, the top four teams will enter a semi-final round of playoffs to see which teams will battle it out in the District 4/10 championship game this year.

The winning team will go on to compete at the regional level at CWOSSA.

The Royals hosted John F. Ross in Shelburne on Tuesday, May 6, with results not available at press time.

The Centre Dufferin girls will play their final regular season game in Erin against Erin District High School today (May 8).

