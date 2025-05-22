Adoption drive coming to Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Local residents have the chance to meet a new best friend while also giving animals in need the second chance they deserve.

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is hosting an adoption event called iAdopt at the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre and 11 other animal centres across the province from May 23 to May 25.

“Springtime brings a wave of new animals into our centres,” said Dawn Lyons, manager of the Orangeville & District Animal Centre. “By opening your heart and home this weekend, you’re giving a homeless animal a fresh start and helping us make room for the next ones who urgently need care.”

The Ontario SPCA says the adoption event is the perfect time for those considering opening their home for an animal in need by adopting a furry family member.

As part of the event, the Ontario SPCA will also be reducing the adoption fees by 20 per cent for long-term residents, which are animals who have been waiting for more than three times longer than the average time to find a loving home.

“There are so many great reasons to consider adoption,” said the Ontario SPCA in a press release. “Not only are you giving an animal a second chance, but animals adopted from the Ontario SPCA are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and go home with food from Royal Canine to help ensure a smooth transition into their new home.”

For those who are not able to adopt, the Ontario SPCA is asking them to consider donating to help provide care and shelter to animals in need.

To meet some of the animals available for adoption or to provide a donation visit www.ontariospca.ca.

