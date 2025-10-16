Current & Past Articles » Sports

Alliston Hornets take early lead in PJHL’s North Carruthers Division

October 16, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Alliston Hornets have taken an early lead in the North Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League after an eight-game winning streak kept the squad in first place in the standings.

The Hornets remain the only undefeated team in the division.

It appears to be a repeat of the 2024-2025 season when the Hornets were the dominant team, going on a 28-game winning streak. However, last season, the Alliston team fell apart in the final Division Championship series and lost the final in five games to the Orillia Terriers.

The loss in the final caused a shakeup on the Alliston bench, and the team returned with a new head coach this year.

It was a stunning loss for Alliston fans who expected the team to be a good contender for the Provincial Schmalz Cup after seeing the team take only two losses – both on shoot-outs – for the entire season.

It is still early in the season, but the Alliston team is again looking very strong.

The Penetang Kings are in second place in the Division with a 5-3 record. They suffered one overtime loss and one shootout loss this year, but are looking like a strong contender.

In third place, the Orillia Terriers have a 6-3 record and 12 points. They are the defending North Carruthers Division champions.

The Terriers went to the Provincial Schmalz Cup playoffs last season but lost in the first round.

The Stayner Siskins are off to a decent start this season and are in fourth place. They have a 5-3 record and 10 points.

The Siskins have put out a good effort over the past decade and have been a real threat for any team they have been up against.

In the middle of the pack, the Innisfil Spartans have a 4-6 record and nine points.

They are followed by the Muskoka Bears with seven points and the Midland Flyers in seventh place with six points.

In the basement, the Huntsville Otters are having a slow start and have won only one game after nine times on the ice.

There is still a lot of hockey to be played this season. The North Carruthers Division has a 42-game schedule.

The regular season continues until Feb. 16, before the start of the playoffs. 



         

