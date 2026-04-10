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Annual Ontario Volunteer Service Awards recognize those who consistently make a difference in their community

April 23, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

Roughly 4.2 million people in Ontario volunteer, contributing to the fabric of the communities they live in.

To honour those who generously give up their time to help others, the Ontario government is recognizing nearly 5,000 people through its 2026 Ontario Volunteer Service Awards.

The annual awards celebrate the contributions and service of adult and youth volunteers, as well as not-for-profit organizations, schools, community centres, hospitals, museums, libraries and community associations.

“The Ontario Volunteer Service Awards honour Ontarians who continue to show up for others through selfless, sustained service,” said Graham McGregor, Ontario’s minister of citizenship and multiculturalism.

“We thank them for their commitment to helping others, fostering a sense of belonging and strengthening community resilience across Ontario.”

Nominated volunteers will be recognized at one of 30 award ceremonies taking place across the province.

The awards honour adult volunteers for continuous service in five-year increments and youth volunteers for their continuous service of two or more years.

Personalized certificates and distinctive lapel pins will be provided to award recipients, recognizing their service.

“The 2026 award recipients have demonstrated outstanding leadership through civic action, supporting a wide range of organizations and causes, including local after-school, community and food security programs,” reads a press release from the Ontario government. “These volunteers also serve as board members, engage in fundraising efforts and contribute to the enhancement of the arts, culture, heritage and recreation sectors.”

Since the awards were started in 1986, more than 260,800 people have been recognized.

To learn more about the 2026 Ontario Volunteer Service Awards or to submit a nomination for next year, visit the Ontario Volunteer Service Awards webpage: ontario.ca/page/honours-and-awards-volunteering#section-1



         

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