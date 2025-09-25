Current & Past Articles » Sports

Brighter Tomorrows Classic tournament raises funds for Special Olympics

September 25, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

It was a record turnout for the annual Brighter Tomorrows Classic Charity Golf Tournament held at Woodington Lake Golf & Country Club near Tottenham on Friday, Sept. 19.

The annual tournament raises funds in support of the Special Olympics and Community Safety Partners.

As the tournament has grown, there was a need to move to a golf course that could accommodate the number of golfers who were teeing off.

Fortunately, the weather was perfect for a round of golf at this picturesque country club. Golfers had a great time on the course, having fun and enjoying camaraderie while knowing they were taking part in an event that raises money in support of good causes.  

“This is the third year of the Brighter Tomorrows Classic,” explained organizer Provincial Constable Jeff McClean, who is stationed with Dufferin OPP in Primrose. “Previous to that, we had another tournament name. We’ve grown every year. The first year in Shelburne, we had 75 golfers. Today, we have 191 golfers. It’s a shotgun start. There are two foursomes per hole on the Legends course, and 11 per hole on the Legacy course.”

The tournament supports two worthy causes in the region.

“The tournament is in support of Special Olympics and Community Safety Partners,” Constable McClean explained. “Community Safety Partners is focused on traffic safety as well as children’s safety. Special Olympics supports athletes who are participating locally and provincially, as well as nationally and internationally.”

The tournament featured special challenges on the fairways, such as closest drive and closest to the pin, as well as an opportunity to win a big prize for a hole-in-one.



         

