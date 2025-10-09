Current & Past Articles » Sports

CDDHS Royals girls’ basketball team has nail-biting finish against Erin

October 9, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

It all came down to the last minute of play when the Centre Dufferin District High School Royals girls’ varsity basketball team hosted the Erin District High School raiders in the gym at CDDHS on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

It was a well-matched game between two solid teams who put out a great effort in this mid-week game.

The teams matched points in the third quarter and were tied several times, with each team taking a brief lead.

The Royals were leading 19-18 in the third quarter when a successful free-throw put them ahead by a single point.

At the end of the quarter, the Royals were leading 20-18.

With two minutes remaining on the clock in the fourth quarter, the Royals had a one-point advantage, but the Raiders evened it up.

With 30 seconds left in the game, the Royals scored to take a 27-26 lead.

A final point by each team gave Centre Dufferin a narrow 28-27 win.

“I think the game was really good,” said Royals’ shooting guard Kaylah Blumetti. “We made a lot of silly mistakes that really made it a close match. It was a slow start. At the beginning of the game, we were taking it really slow. At the end of the game, we started speeding it up, which caused some more mistakes that made the game really close, but I think we were evenly matched on the court.”

Royals centre Kallyn Waterfield said she thought it was a well-matched game, but the Royals managed to stay on top.

“I thought it was good, but a tough match, and we squeaked by at the end,” Kallyn said. 

The Royals now have a 3-1 record for the season.

The Royals will return to home court at CDDHS on Friday, Oct. 17, when they will host Wellington Heights Secondary School.

Game time is 2:30 p.m.



         

