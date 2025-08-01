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CDDHS varsity girls’ rugby team finish regular season in second place

May 21, 2026   ·   0 Comments


Written By Brian Lockhart

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals varsity girls’ rugby team finished the District 4/10 regular season in second place after a strong season that saw them lose only once in six games.

The Royals fell one place behind the first-place team from John F. Ross, who went undefeated after six games.

Over the season, the Centre Dufferin team averaged just over 42 points per game while allowing just over 11 points per game.

The Royals are a highly skilled team that knows how to get the ball downfield and are very good at defence.

In their final game of the regular season, the Royals travelled to Orangeville to take on the Bears from Orangeville District Secondary School.

The Royals took an early lead in the game and kept up the pressure for the remainder of the time on the field.

The final game was a 39-10 win for the Royals.

After the final games, Centre Dufferin finished in second place behind Ross. Guelph Collegiate finished in third place, followed by Centennial Collegiate in the number four spot.

Teams will now go on the semi-final playoffs to see which teams will battle it out for the District championship.

Centre Dufferin was scheduled to meet Guelph Collegiate for their semi-final game on Tuesday, May 19. Results were not available at press time.

In the other District 4/10 semi-final, Centennial Collegiate will be up against John F. Ross.

If the Royals are successful, they will play for the District championship.

The championship game will take place on Thursday, May 21, with the home advantage going to the top seed team.



         

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