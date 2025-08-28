Current & Past Articles » General News

County of Dufferin awarded for excellence in economic development

August 28, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The County of Dufferin has been recognized for its work in economic development.

In a press release on Monday (Aug. 25), the County of Dufferin announced it received two 2025 Excellence in Economic Development Awards from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).

“This past year has been challenging for the Canadian economy, and like communities across the country, our local businesses have been facing many unknowns. Dufferin County Council and staff are committed to supporting our local businesses, and we have continued to find new and unique ways to advance economic development and tourism in our community,” said Janet Horner, Warden of Dufferin County. “I congratulate our Economic Development and Tourism team for again being recognized by the IEDC for their continued excellence in advancing county-wide economic development here in Dufferin.”

The two projects the County of Dufferin received recognition for were the 2025-2026 Explore Dufferin Guide and the Team Dufferin – County of Dufferin Tariff Response and Business Resources.

“Dufferin County is honoured to be recognized by the IEDC with Excellence in Economic Development Awards for the second consecutive year,” said Rajbir Sian, director of development and tourism for Dufferin County. “A growing economy contributes to a thriving community, and Dufferin County staff are dedicated to achieving our Strategic Plan goal of advancing County-wide economic and workforce development, especially in times of change.”

The International Economic Development Council is a non-profit, non-partisan membership organization serving economic developers. The organization has more than 4,300 members, who are employed in various settings, including local, state, provincial, and federal governments, public-private partnerships, chambers of commerce, universities, and a variety of other institutions.

Each year, the IEDC honours economic development organizations, government entities, initiatives, and programs that consistently demonstrate excellence in the field. The honorees lead transformational projects that revitalize communities and advance the practice of economic development.

“Dufferin County is leading the field of excellence in economic development with its Explore Dufferin Guide and Team Dufferin – County of Dufferin Tarriff Response and Business Resources Series. This award shines a spotlight on the County’s commitment to its community and showcases the significant impact of economic development. The IEDC is honored to present this award to Dufferin County to celebrate both their leadership and innovation in the field,” said Nathan Ohle, IEDC President and CEO.

Dufferin County will be acknowledged and honoured at the IEDC 2025 Annual Conference, which will be held in Detroit, Michigan, from Sept. 14 to Sept. 17.

Those interested in checking out the County’s Explore Dufferin Guide and finding out more information about the Team Dufferin- County of Dufferin Tariff Response and Business Resources, visit www.dufferincounty.ca.



         

Categories

