Cubs blanked by Lisle Astros in mid-week game in Mansfield

June 26, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Mansfield Senior Cubs were hitting and playing a good defensive game when they hosted the Lisle Astros in Mansfield on Wednesday, June 18, they just couldn’t score.

It was game 14 for the Cubs on the North Dufferin Baseball League (NBDL) regular season schedule.

The Astros were first on the scoreboard with a single run in the first inning.

In the first Mansfield at-bat, Zach Tomlinson single, but that’s all they could do for the inning.

Brad Pendleton caught a fly in deep centre field for the first out in the second inning.

The Astros managed two second-inning runs, both on big hits to the field.

The Cubs got a man on base on a walk, but they couldn’t score.

The Astros didn’t get a man on base in the third.

Mansfield got some hits in the third, but couldn’t advance and there was no scoring.

A big Lisle hit in the fourth inning was caught by Patrick Newbatt in deep left field.

Lisle picked up another run when Liam Reynolds hit a single run home run to give the Astors a 4-0 lead.

The fourth inning started out well for the Cubs when Ryan Smith got a base hit and then made it to second on a steal. But that’s all they could do for the inning.

Lisle scored three more runs to end the game with a 7-0 loss for the Cubs.

The Cubs now have a 3-10-1 record for the season.

The Bolton Brewers are in first place in the League with an 8-3-1 record.

In the standings, they are followed by the Owen Sound Baysox, the Midland Mariners, and the Ivy Rangers.

The Cubs will be back on their home diamond in Mansfield on Sunday, July 6, when they will host the New Lowell Knights.

Game time is 4 p.m.



         

