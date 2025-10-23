Current & Past Articles » General News

Dufferin County invites residents to be FoodWise to preserve produce this fall

October 23, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin County is calling on residents to be FoodWise this fall.

“The average Canadian household throws away about $125 worth of food per month,” said Melissa Kovacs Reid, manager of waste services at Dufferin County. “Most of this food waste consists of healthy fruits and vegetables that could have been eaten. We’re calling on our community to be FoodWise this fall by learning how to store your produce so that you waste less food in your household and save more money in the process!”

Here are storage tips from the County for the top six produce items that go to waste:

• Apples: Store apples in the fridge and keep them separate from other fruits and vegetables.

• Bananas: Leave bananas on the counter. Keep them away from other fruits and vegetables.

• Cucumbers: Store cucumbers in the fridge and place them in a crisper drawer set to high humidity. It’s best to store them loose.

• Grapes: Grapes are best stored in the fridge. Place them in a sealed container and only wash them when you’re ready to eat them.

• Lettuce: Keep lettuce in the fridge. Make sure to remove any bands and ties. Place it in a container lined with a damp towel before putting it in the fridge.

• Potatoes: Store potatoes in a cupboard or pantry. Keep them loose or put them in a mesh bag. Keep them separate from onions.



         

