Current & Past Articles » General News

Dufferin County to launch Green Development Program

May 21, 2026   ·   0 Comments

The County of Dufferin recently announced that it will launch a Green Development Program later this year.

During a county council meeting last week, the Green Development Program was approved in partnership with Grey and Wellington Counties, with an anticipated launch this summer.

The program aims to support reduced long-term housing costs, improved resilience to climate risks, and economic development in the green building sector. It establishes a consistent regional framework to support higher-performing residential development while reducing duplication for municipalities and the development industry.

“As Dufferin County continues to see sustained population and housing growth, the Green Development Program will support local development that reduces long-term demand on energy, water and stormwater systems, help manage lifecycle infrastructure costs, and improve system resilience,” said Dufferin County Warden Lisa Post. 

“It will support long-term affordability for residents and promote more complete and connected communities while helping us reach our climate and economic goals. We thank NRCan for their funding of this joint County initiative and will provide our community and developers with more information closer to Program launch.”

The Green Development Program has been designed as a voluntary, points-based system with three core components:

Metrics: Recognizing the diversity of projects, the framework offers a flexible menu of 18 possible development features that applicants may choose to incorporate into their projects. These metrics were developed based on best practices, existing building credential programs, and local input from industry, municipal staff, and residents.

Recognition: For each metric incorporated into the project, the project achieves a certain number of points. Based on their total number of points, the project would be recognized as bronze, silver, or gold achievement.

Capacity Building: To support program implementation, staff will work with the construction and development industry, as well as county and municipal planning and building staff, to share knowledge, best practices, case studies, resources, and training opportunities to overcome local barriers to advancing higher performance construction.

Administration of the Program will be coordinated at the county level, with opportunities for lower-tier municipalities to participate, subject to their capacity and interest.

Georgian College and Sustainable Waterloo Region are currently undertaking an industry readiness assessment to identify opportunities to strengthen local capacity within the construction sector to ensure industry adoption.

To learn more about The Green Development Program, visit www.dufferincounty.ca/gdp

“The Green Development Program is helping the County advances key actions in both its Climate Action Plan and Climate Adaptation Strategy, which prioritize improving building performance and increasing resilience to climate impacts through new development. It also supports the County’s Economic Development Strategic Plan by strengthening local capacity in the construction sector and positioning Dufferin to respond to growing demand for higher performance building practices,” said Sara MacRae, manager of climate and energy for Dufferin County.

“We’re excited to announce the launch of this plan with our partners Grey and Bruce Counties and look forward to celebrating developers who are doing their part to advance sustainable development in Dufferin and beyond.”



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne gets ready to launch fourth annual Fridays in the Park event series next month

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Fridays in the Park is set to return to Jack Downing Park this summer, bringing a full ...

Volunteer shortage and rent surge threaten Shelburne’s Feral Cat Rescue Thrift Shop

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A local thrift store that quietly underpins one of Dufferin County’s busiest animal rescues is now facing ...

Royal Canadian Legion donates medical bags to Shelburne and District Fire Department

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Royal Canadian Legion is continuing a pattern of community support in Shelburne, this time with a ...

M&M Food Market owners honoured with national Community Involvement Award

Written By SAM ODROWSKI Many Orangeville businesses play an important role in ensuring local sports teams, charities and community groups receive sponsorships and donations as ...

Maple Madness marks Mulmur’s 175th anniversary

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A community pancake breakfast celebrating 175 years of the Township of Mulmur drew a strong turnout as ...

From retirement ceremony to wedding vows: Legion hosts dual celebration

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Andrew Horvath came to the Shelburne Legion Branch 220 for a retirement celebration, but left as a married ...

Shelburne receives $35 million investment for wastewater expansion project

By Joshua Drakes The Town of Shelburne has received $35 million in provincial funding to be put toward upgrades and an expansion of Shelburne’s Water ...

Museum of Dufferin to host Canadian author Antonio Michael Downing

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter An upcoming literary event at the Museum of Dufferin will bring one of Canada’s emerging voices in fiction ...

Immersive female firefighting camp coming to Dufferin County

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Camp Molly is set to bring an intensive, hands-on firefighting experience to girls and non-binary individuals aged 15 ...

Brian Blakeman returns to Shelburne with Northern Perspectives III exhibition

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery is presenting a new exhibition this month as landscape artist Brian ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support