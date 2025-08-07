Dufferin Cricket Club welcomes visit from legendary player Mukesh Narula

The Shelburne Sports and Cultural Club and Dufferin Cricket Club had a special visitor during their weekend match at KTH Park in Shelburne on Sunday, Aug. 3.

Mukesh Narula, a former Indian and Baroda cricketer who was the past head coach of the Canadian National Team, turned out for the match. He shared insightful tips on bowling variations, batting strategy, and the mental composure needed to play the sport under pressure.

“Matches are won not just on skill, but on sharpness, focus, and presence of mind,” Narula told the players in a post-match huddle.

The match of the day featured the Mavericks up against the Phoenix in a morning game.

In a flawless performance, the Mavericks cruised to a 10-wicket win over the Phoenix.

Chasing a target of 73, the Mavericks reached 74 without a loss in 7.2 overs.

The Phoenix chose to bat first in the match and managed 72 runs in 14.3 overs with 27 extras making up a significant portion of their total.

Jasmeet Bhullar (13 off 12) and Shivam Kumar (13 off 27) were the top scorers in the line-up.

The Mavericks’ bowling attack was spearheaded by Hardik Modi, who claimed three wickets for five runs, with support from Sarthak Patel (2/13), Tushar Thakur (2/9), and Sarpreet Athwal (1/10).

The Phoenix suffered three dropped catches – two in the very first over.

Opening the innings, Deep Kumar hammered 39 off 23 balls, including 3-fours and 3-sixes.

At the other end, Tushar Thakur remained unbeaten on 29 off 21.

Together, the duo sealed the victory in just 7.2 overs.

At the end of the match, the Mavericks won by ten wickets.

Deep Kumar was named Player of the Match.

