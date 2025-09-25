Dufferin OPP lay several charges in relation to theft, sexual assault, impaired driving

September 25, 2025

Police lay charges in relation to theft of bleacher benches from local park

As a result of an ongoing police investigation, members of the Dufferin Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a local business owner with property related offences.

On Sept. 2, Dufferin OPP received a report regarding the theft of bleacher benches from a local park in the Town of Orangeville.

The following day, Sept. 3, the stolen benches were located at a local scrap yard.

On Sept. 23, as a result of the investigation, Broderick Grant, 53, from Bradford has been arrested and charged with:

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Trafficking in Property Obtained by Crime

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Oct. 21, 2025 to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Orangeville man charged with sexual assault and exploitation

The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Major Crime Unit has charged one individual in relation to a historical sexual assault investigation.

On Sunday, June 1, officers entered into an investigation after receiving a report of a sexual assault that occurred in the community of Alliston dating back to March 2005.

As a result of this investigation, a 71-years-old Orangeville man has been charged with the following offences:

• Sexual Assault

• Sexual Exploitation

The accused was arrested and subsequently released.

He is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in early October.

None of the listed charges against the accused have been proven in court.

Traffic complaint for driver in Melancthon results in impaired driving charge

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged a North York resident with impaired driving following a traffic complaint.

On Sept. 14, shortly after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint regarding a possible impaired driver in the area of Highway 10 in Melancthon.

The vehicle was located a short time later, and officers spoke with the male driver. Signs of impairment were observed, and an impaired driving investigation was initiated.

As a result of the investigation, Peter Kagiri, 46, from North York, has been charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The impaired driving charge has not been proven in court.

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.

His driver’s licence was suspended, and his vehicle was impounded.

