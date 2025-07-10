Dufferin OPP respond to driving under suspension, impaired driver and numerous holiday week charges

July 10, 2025 · 0 Comments

Commercial motor vehicle driver charged with driving under suspension in Shelburne

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers charged a North York resident with several Highway Traffic Act (HTA) offences following a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) stop in Shelburne.

On July 7, shortly before 11 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers were conducting a general patrol in the area of County Road 124 in Shelburne when they observed a CMV that drew the attention of an officer. A traffic stop was initiated, and during the interaction with the male driver, officers identified multiple HTA violations, prompting a further investigation.

A 55-year-old male from North York has been charged with:

• Driving while under suspension

• Fail to accurately complete daily inspection report

• Speeding 1 – 49 Km/h over posted limit

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. The 55-year-old male’s driver’s licence was suspended, and his vehicle was impounded.

The listed charges have not been proven in court.

Shelburne man faces impaired driving charges after traffic stop

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers charged a Shelburne resident with impaired driving-related offences following a traffic stop on June 30.

Shortly after 1 a.m., Dufferin OPP officers were on general patrol in the area of County Road 11 in Amaranth when they observed a vehicle having difficulty maintaining its lane.

A traffic stop was conducted by police, and during the interaction with the male driver, officers noted signs of impairment, prompting them to begin an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Maxwell Duck, 22, from Shelburne, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Young driver – B.A.C. above zero

• Fail to surrender insurance card

• No mudguards

• Improper tires

• Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.

His driver’s licence was suspended, and his vehicle was impounded following the traffic stop. The listed charges have not been proven in court.

Nearly 450 charges laid by OPP through Canada Day week

It was a busy week for Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers.

The police service laid 442 charges against motorists from June 27 to July 6, with a focus on traffic enforcement for the “Big Four” offences – impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Several RIDE Spot Checks were also setup by Dufferin OPP officers throughout the week-long campaign.

“The statistics speak for themselves-some drivers are still not getting the message,” reads a press release from Dufferin OPP.

The following charges were laid during the campaign:

Speeding – 247, Stunt/racing – 10, Distracted driving – 5, Impaired driving – 10, Failure to wear seatbelt – 49

“Dufferin OPP would like to thank the majority of road users who obey the laws and help keep our roads safe. We also extend our gratitude to our hardworking officers for their dedication and efforts last weekend in protecting our communities,” said Dufferin OPP.

