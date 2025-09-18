Current & Past Articles » General News

Dufferin OPP to host open house in Primrose

September 18, 2025   ·   0 Comments


Written By Sam Odrowski

The Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are hosting an open house at their Primrose Detachment this weekend. 

The event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on Sept. 20, with a variety of displays and demonstrations. 

These include the OPP’s Canine Unit, Emergency Response Team, Mobile Crisis Response Team, Community Response Team, Motorcycle Unit Demonstration.

There will also be marine and ATV displays with photo opportunities, booths where attendees can learn about career and auxiliary volunteer opportunities with the OPP, police vehicle displays and the Dufferin OPP Bike Unit.

“Visitors will also enjoy a variety of information booths showcasing OPP specialty units, as well as volunteering and recruitment programs. A delicious BBQ will be available, generously provided by the Orangeville Flyers U9 team, with all proceeds supporting the team directly,” reads a statement from Dufferin OPP regarding the open house.

“We encourage everyone to come out, meet our officers, learn about our equipment and services, and enjoy a fun and informative afternoon. This is a great opportunity to connect with your local OPP detachment and learn more about how we serve your community.”

The statement continued, “Bring the family, meet the officers who serve your community, learn more about OPP services, and enjoy a fun and informative afternoon.”

The Primrose Detachment, where the open house is being held, is located at 506312 Highway 89, Mono.

“Mark your calendar, we look forward to seeing you on Saturday,” said Dufferin OPP.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne Rotary Club seeking student applicants for youth exchange program

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Rotary Club of Shelburne is looking for a student from Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) ...

Headwaters Health Care Centre welcomes children for playful Teddy Bear Clinic

A visit to the hospital can be scary, especially if you’ve never been. Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) gave local children and their families a ...

Shelburne’s automatic speed enforcement cameras to begin issuing fines tomorrow

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Drivers travelling through the Town of Shelburne will want to keep a close eye on their speed ...

Act of Remembrance: Local veteran provides Highway of Heroes sticker to emergency services

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER For nearly 20 years, Dufferin County veteran Chris Skalozub has run a local initiative to have Highway ...

Shelburne Ethnic Group donates $2,000 and 600 reusable bags to food bank

The Shelburne Ethnic Group organized a community fundraiser in support of the Shelburne Cupboard Food Bank and raised $2,000 on Aug. 17 at Grace Tipling ...

Four decades of serving the local community

Shelburne Home Hardware and Building Centre celebrates 40 years Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Past and present staff members, local dignitaries and ...

Local initiative provides essential supplies for students

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The start of a new school year is rapidly approaching, which means it’s time for families to ...

Shelburne opens park dedicated to Natasha Paterson

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Summer is in full swing and Shelburne youth have a new playground where they can swing, climb, ...

Firefighters prove they’re up to a challenge

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Firefighters from across the region showcased their skills to the local community last weekend.  Ready 4 Rescue, ...

Shelburne Long Term Care resident celebrates 102nd birthday

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Long Term Care Home has marked a milestone birthday for one of its residents. Family, friends and ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support