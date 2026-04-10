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Fergus Whalers claim the 2026 Junior C Schmalz Cup

May 14, 2026   ·   0 Comments

The Fergus Whalers are the 2026 Ontario provincial Junior C Schmalz Cup champions after winning the final series in five games over the Tavistock Braves.

It was a long season for the two final teams since the Provincial Junior Hockey League played its first games back at the beginning of September.

The Whalers had an outstanding year, going 34-8 for the regular season.

They went on to win 14 of 16 playoff games before facing Tavistock in the final series. 

Tavistock finished the regular season with a 21-10 record. They won 11 of their 16 playoff games.

The final series for the Schmalz Cup got underway in Tavistock on Sunday, May 2, with Game 1. Fergus won that game 2-1 in overtime.

The series was tied at one after the Braves won Game 2, 3-2, on Fergus’ home ice on May 3. Game 2 also went into overtime to decide a winner.

The Whalers took a lead in the series with a 7-4 win in Game 3.

It was a home ice win for the Whalers in Game 4, when they won 6-5 to lead the series 3-1 and put all the pressure on Tavistock to get back in the series.

In the final game, the Braves took an early lead on the only goal in the first period.

It was a tie game when Fergus scored at 58 seconds into the second period.

Tavistock again took a lead early in the second frame, but the Whalers scored two quick goals to take a 3-2 lead with one period remaining.

The Braves tied the game early in the third period, and neither team could score to break the tie. The game went into overtime to decide the winner.

For the Whalers, a single goal could decide their entire season.

Fergus made good, scoring at nine minutes into the overtime period for the 4-3 win, and they earned the right to hoist the Schmalz Cup in victory.

This is the first time the Whalers have won the Schmalz Cup.

It is quite an achievement considering the Fergus team only joined the PJHL in the 2023/24 season.



         

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