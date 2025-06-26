Current & Past Articles » General News

Headwaters celebrates completion of $18 million fundraising campaign

June 26, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) reached a major milestone on June 18 with the completion of its $18 million Smart Headwaters Campaign.

The campaign, which looks to revolutionize healthcare delivery in the community, has enabled Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) to purchase new equipment and upgrade key areas. The campaign has enabled the purchase of an MRI machine and advanced CT scanner, renovations to its X-ray room, the deployment of 3D Tomosynthesis Mammography technology and upgrades to its Hemodialysis Unit.

“This $18 million campaign was ambitious, bold, and necessary,” said Joan Waechter, chair of the Smart Headwaters Campaign Cabinet. “It ensures that our incredible healthcare team has the tools they need to make the greatest possible impact for patients and families across Dufferin-Caledon.”

Taking an in-depth look at the campaign’s results on community healthcare, the MRI machine, which becomes operational this fall, brings diagnostic imaging close to home for patients. Meanwhile, the advanced CT scanner will provide better imaging, using artificial intelligence (AI), and faster scan times. 

Renovations to the X-ray room mean enhanced image quality, AI-supported diagnostics and pediatric imaging will be improved with a smaller detector as well as child-friendly adjustable components.

Meanwhile, 3D Tomosynthesis Mammography technology uses advanced imaging techniques and creates a three-dimensional image of the breast using multiple low-dose X-rays. The Hemodialysis Unit is newly renovated with nine treatment stations and the potential for future expansion to a total of 11. Upgrades include a reverse osmosis water purification system, ergonomic treatment chairs with customizable features, an in-floor scale for accessibility, private partition screens, and iPads for patient entertainment, in a bright, naturally lit environment.

To celebrate Smart Headwaters’ completion, an event was held at HHCC on June 18, bringing together donors, volunteers, hospital staff, community members and dignitaries to reflect on the campaign’s success.

Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones noted the lasting impact that the campaign will have on the people who receive care locally and lauded the community’s generosity in reaching the $18 million goal. 

“Thanks to your support, an MRI machine will be up and running at Headwaters this fall,” said Jones, who’s also Ontario’s Minister of Health. “This is a monumental achievement. MRI technology is a powerful diagnostic tool that uses magnetic fields and radio waves to produce detailed images of the body’s internal structures, without radiation. From brain injuries and spinal disorders to joint problems and organ diseases, MRIs play a critical role in modern medicine.”

Data from HHCC shows more than 4,000 patients per year have to travel outside the region to receive an MRI scan.

“That’s 4,000 trips to other parts of Ontario, often involving wait times, stress, and travel for patients and their families. Bringing an MRI machine to our local hospital is truly a game-changer for patients and their families,” Jones said.

“This investment will ensure that patients can receive imaging here at home, leading to quicker diagnoses, faster treatment decisions, and better health outcomes. It is a significant step forward in strengthening our community’s access to timely, high-quality care.”

In addition to Jones, remarks were also shared by HHCF board chair Bill Duron, Foundation Board Chair, and HHCC CEO Kim Delahunt during the campaign celebration on June 18.

“Each speaker acknowledged the generosity, vision, and commitment that helped bring this ambitious project to life,” reads a press release from HHCF.

“The campaign’s success is a testament to the community’s shared commitment to supporting exceptional health care, close to home,” the release continued. “Thanks to the generosity of donors and the tireless efforts of volunteers, Smart Headwaters has helped the hospital to meet both current and future needs with compassion, precision, and innovation.”



         

