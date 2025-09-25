Current & Past Articles » General News

Headwaters raises record-breaking $925,000 at annual gala

September 25, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) has raised a record-breaking total of donations to support surgical care at Headwaters Hospital.

The hospital foundation announced in a press release on Sept. 18 that they raised a total of $925,000 at their 26th annual Headwaters Health Care Foundation Gala, which was held at the Hockley Valley Resort on Sept. 12.

“What an extraordinary evening of generosity and celebration for our hospital,” said K.C. Carruthers, CEO of Headwaters Health Care Foundation. “For 26 years, the Headwaters Gala has been a cornerstone of fundraising in our community, and this year we reached new heights, raising an incredible $925,000 in support of our Surgery Department.”

The theme of this year’s gala was “Under the Big Top,” and brought a vibrant carnival atmosphere to life, complete with dazzling performances by Circus Jonathan, Amber Energy Services Tarot Card Reading, a custom dance spectacular inspired by The Greatest Showman, and live music from Old School. Guests of the gala enjoyed gourmet food, raffles, and spirited bidding during the silent and live auctions.

“We wanted to create an unforgettable experience, and our community responded with overwhelming support. The ‘Under the Big Top’ theme brought joy and excitement to every corner of the room. I’m so proud of what we accomplished together, and even prouder of the impact this will have on patient care at Headwaters,” added Jenn Conroy, chair of the Headwaters Health Care Foundation Gala Committee.

The funds raised through this year’s gala will directly support Headwater’s surgical department with vital equipment.

Some of the key equipment that will be funded by the Headwaters Foundation includes operating room tables, surgical instruments, sterilization equipment, surgical scopes, anesthetic machines, and vital signs monitors.

Headwaters’ Surgery Department is staffed by a multidisciplinary team of surgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses, and support personnel, who perform approximately 5,000 procedures per year. Their expertise spans general surgery, orthopedics, oncology, and more, providing comprehensive care close to home.

“This event is transformational not just in dollars raised, but in the lives it will touch through improved surgical care at Headwaters. Thank you for helping us make a lasting impact,” said Carruthers.



         

