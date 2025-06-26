Knights triumph in chase, Sudhakaran strikes hat-trick magic

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

It was a thrilling week at the Shelburne Cricket Club as two standout contests lit up the pitch with explosive batting and unforgettable bowling at KTH Park in Shelburne on Saturday, June 21, and Sunday, June 22.

In the first match, the Knights were up against the Warriors.

The Knights chased down a stiff total of 162 set by the Warriors, whose captain Samir Patel led from the front with a solid 43-run contribution.

However, the match belonged to Harpreet Sandhu, whose blistering 79 off just 43 balls turned the tide. Combining power with precision, Sandhu dismantled the Warriors’ bowling attack with ease.

With valuable support from the middle order, the Knights secured a commanding win.

Sandhu’s match-winning innings earned him the Man of the Match and reaffirmed his place as one of the league’s most dangerous batters.

In the second match of the weekend, the Gladiators were up against the Samurais.

The Gladiators had a clinical bowling display as they restricted the Samurais to just 61 runs.

The highlight of the game was Suresh Sudhakaran, who delivered a spectacular hat-trick, tearing through the Samurai lineup with unplayable deliveries.

The hat-trick rattled the opposition.

Gladiators made quick work of the chase and sealed a dominant win.

Sudhakaran’s heroics with the ball earned him the Man of the Match.

