Current & Past Articles » General News

Local police investigating theft of 2007 Kubota L5040, equipped with loader, backhoe in Mono

October 30, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating the theft of a 2007 Kubota L5040 tractor stolen from the area of Third Line and Hockley Valley Road (County Road 7) in the Town of Mono.

On October 19, 2025, at approximately 9:14 a.m., Dufferin OPP were notified of the stolen vehicle. The investigation revealed that the theft o! ccurred sometime between the afternoon of October 18 and the early morning hours of October 19 at a local ski and golf resort.

The stolen vehicle is described as an orange 2007 Kubota L5040 tractor equipped with a loader, backhoe, a set of R4 industrial tires, and no cab.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage that may assist with this investigation is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne council seeks funding assistance for $1.2 million truck bypass environmental assessment

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne Council has approved a recommendation to seek funding for an Environmental Assessment for a proposed truck ...

Shelburne Fire Department looking for new recruits

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER New volunteer firefighters are encouraged to apply or contact the Shelburne and District Fire Department during the ...

Fall fun: Pumpkinfest returns to Natasha Paterson Memorial Park with over 700 attendees

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents came together to celebrate the ‘giving season’ at the third annual Pumpkinfest. The Rotary Club ...

Haunt in the Park awarded for Best Canadian Walk-Through Haunt in 2024

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Little Family Haunt in the Park is putting the Town of Shelburne on the map for ...

Shelburne Ethnic Group celebrates Navrati at Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex

By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Ethnic Group gathered to celebrate Navrati at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Saturday, Sept. 27, in a colourful and ...

Music Walk to be held at Split Rock Narrows for Bruce Trail Day this weekend

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Bruce Trail Day will be celebrated on Sunday, Oct. 5, and the local Dufferin Hi-Land Club is hosting ...

Haunt in the Park to return to Shelburne at new location

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Little Family’s Haunt in the Park is rising up for another year of spooks, but will ...

Shelburne man shares personal journey with cerebral palsy in debut book, ‘Beyond the Chair’

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A Shelburne-based author is inviting readers to “roll” with him as he shares his experiences of growing ...

Shelburne Rotary Club seeking student applicants for youth exchange program

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Rotary Club of Shelburne is looking for a student from Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) ...

Headwaters Health Care Centre welcomes children for playful Teddy Bear Clinic

A visit to the hospital can be scary, especially if you’ve never been. Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) gave local children and their families a ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support