Local police investigating theft of 2007 Kubota L5040, equipped with loader, backhoe in Mono

October 30, 2025 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating the theft of a 2007 Kubota L5040 tractor stolen from the area of Third Line and Hockley Valley Road (County Road 7) in the Town of Mono.

On October 19, 2025, at approximately 9:14 a.m., Dufferin OPP were notified of the stolen vehicle. The investigation revealed that the theft o! ccurred sometime between the afternoon of October 18 and the early morning hours of October 19 at a local ski and golf resort.

The stolen vehicle is described as an orange 2007 Kubota L5040 tractor equipped with a loader, backhoe, a set of R4 industrial tires, and no cab.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage that may assist with this investigation is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

Readers Comments (0)