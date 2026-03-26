Local police seeks the public’s help in identifying missing 17-year-old

March 26, 2026 · 0 Comments
Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old male.
The missing male is William Pimentel, described as white, with a small build, approximately 80 pounds, 5 foot 1 inches tall, brown hair, and brown eyes, wearing black jeans, a black hoodie, and a brown winter hat.
William was last seen on March 13, at approximately 10:45 a.m., at the Bramelea GO station in Brampton.
If you live or work in the area, please check surveillance video. Investigators are asking that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of William to contact Police at 1-888-310-1122 (Reference #E260346776).
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