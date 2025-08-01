Current & Past Articles » Sports

Mansfield Cubs look to secure their first win of the season following loss to Lisle Astros

May 21, 2026   ·   0 Comments


Written By Brian Lockhart

After two games in the 2026 regular season schedule of the North Dufferin Baseball League (NBDL), the Mansfield Senior Cubs are looking for their first win.

The team is going through a bit of a rebuilding year with new players on the team, and they are hoping to have a good showing this season.

“I’ve made four or five cuts and picked up six or seven new players,” said coach Lance Bryan. “They haven’t played in a few years, but they used to play rep and travel ball, and they’re looking pretty good.”

With late spring and wet, cool conditions this year, most teams in the league had little opportunity to practice before the start of the season.

The Mansfield Cubs held only four practices before the start of the regular season.

In their first game of the season, the Cubs took a narrow 4-3 loss to the New Lowell Knights on their home diamond in Mansfield.

They were back at it the following week with another home game.

This time out, they took a 12-1 loss to the Lisle Astros.

In the early going of the season, the Owen Sound Baysox have moved into first place.

The Baysox are 4-0, averaging an impressive eight runs per game.

In second place, the Barrie Angels are undefeated after three games.

They are followed by the New Lowell Knights, Lisle Astros, Ivy Rangers, and the Midland Mariners.

In the Junior division of the NDBL, the Creemore Padres have moved into an early lead, winning their first three games of the season.

They are followed by the Barrie Baycats, Aurora King Jays, Orillia Royals, and the Innisfil Cardinals.

The Cubs will be back on their home diamond in Mansfield on Wednesday, May 27, to host the Ivy Rangers.

Game time is at 6:30 p.m.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne gets ready to launch fourth annual Fridays in the Park event series next month

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Fridays in the Park is set to return to Jack Downing Park this summer, bringing a full ...

Volunteer shortage and rent surge threaten Shelburne’s Feral Cat Rescue Thrift Shop

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A local thrift store that quietly underpins one of Dufferin County’s busiest animal rescues is now facing ...

Royal Canadian Legion donates medical bags to Shelburne and District Fire Department

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Royal Canadian Legion is continuing a pattern of community support in Shelburne, this time with a ...

M&M Food Market owners honoured with national Community Involvement Award

Written By SAM ODROWSKI Many Orangeville businesses play an important role in ensuring local sports teams, charities and community groups receive sponsorships and donations as ...

Maple Madness marks Mulmur’s 175th anniversary

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A community pancake breakfast celebrating 175 years of the Township of Mulmur drew a strong turnout as ...

From retirement ceremony to wedding vows: Legion hosts dual celebration

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Andrew Horvath came to the Shelburne Legion Branch 220 for a retirement celebration, but left as a married ...

Shelburne receives $35 million investment for wastewater expansion project

By Joshua Drakes The Town of Shelburne has received $35 million in provincial funding to be put toward upgrades and an expansion of Shelburne’s Water ...

Museum of Dufferin to host Canadian author Antonio Michael Downing

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter An upcoming literary event at the Museum of Dufferin will bring one of Canada’s emerging voices in fiction ...

Immersive female firefighting camp coming to Dufferin County

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Camp Molly is set to bring an intensive, hands-on firefighting experience to girls and non-binary individuals aged 15 ...

Brian Blakeman returns to Shelburne with Northern Perspectives III exhibition

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery is presenting a new exhibition this month as landscape artist Brian ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support