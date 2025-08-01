Mansfield Cubs look to secure their first win of the season following loss to Lisle Astros

May 21, 2026 · 0 Comments



Written By Brian Lockhart

After two games in the 2026 regular season schedule of the North Dufferin Baseball League (NBDL), the Mansfield Senior Cubs are looking for their first win.

The team is going through a bit of a rebuilding year with new players on the team, and they are hoping to have a good showing this season.

“I’ve made four or five cuts and picked up six or seven new players,” said coach Lance Bryan. “They haven’t played in a few years, but they used to play rep and travel ball, and they’re looking pretty good.”

With late spring and wet, cool conditions this year, most teams in the league had little opportunity to practice before the start of the season.

The Mansfield Cubs held only four practices before the start of the regular season.

In their first game of the season, the Cubs took a narrow 4-3 loss to the New Lowell Knights on their home diamond in Mansfield.

They were back at it the following week with another home game.

This time out, they took a 12-1 loss to the Lisle Astros.

In the early going of the season, the Owen Sound Baysox have moved into first place.

The Baysox are 4-0, averaging an impressive eight runs per game.

In second place, the Barrie Angels are undefeated after three games.

They are followed by the New Lowell Knights, Lisle Astros, Ivy Rangers, and the Midland Mariners.

In the Junior division of the NDBL, the Creemore Padres have moved into an early lead, winning their first three games of the season.

They are followed by the Barrie Baycats, Aurora King Jays, Orillia Royals, and the Innisfil Cardinals.

The Cubs will be back on their home diamond in Mansfield on Wednesday, May 27, to host the Ivy Rangers.

Game time is at 6:30 p.m.

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