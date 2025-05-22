Mansfield Cubs start 2025 season with the North Dufferin Baseball League

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The boys of summer are back on local diamonds and the North Dufferin Baseball League (NBDL) has a full schedule of senior league and junior league action this year.

The Mansfield Cubs are returning to the senior division of the NDBL and looking forward to a successful summer at their home park in Mansfield.

The Cubs are a long-time member club of the NDBL and have their home field at the Mansfield Ball Park on Airport Road.

The senior division of the NDBL has 12 teams entered this season.

Along with Mansfield, senior teams include the Owen Sound Baysox, Barrie Angels, Bolton Brewers, Caledon Cardinals, Clarksburg Blues, Creemore Padres, Ivy Rangers, Lisle Astros, Midland Mariners, New Lowell Knights, and Orillia Majors.

The 2025 senior season got underway on Friday, May 9, with the opening game between the Orillia Majors and the Barrie Angels.

The senior division has a 22-game schedule that runs until July 26, before going into the playoffs. The Owen Sound Baysox are the defending Strother Cup senior champions.

The first game of the season matched the Mansfield Cubs up against the Lisle Astros.

That game ended with a 3-3 tie.

The Cubs took a 13-4 loss to the Owen Sound Baysox in their second outing of the season on May 7.

The Cubs will return to their home diamond on Wednesday, June 4, to take on the Caledon Cardinals with a 6:30 p.m. start.

In the Junior Division of the NDBL, there are seven teams entered this season.

Teams include Barrie Baycats, Bradford Tigers, Creemore Padres, Orillia Royals, Richmond Hill Phoenix, and the Innisfil Cardinals, who are fielding two teams this season.

The first game of the season got underway on Friday, May 9, between the Richmond Hill Phoenix and the Barrie Baycats.

The Junior regular season will continue until July 13, before heading into playoffs.

The Creemore Padres are the defending Junior Champions.

