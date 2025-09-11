Mavericks crowned champions of SSCC in-house tournament

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The grand finale of the Shelburne Sports and Cultural Club’s in-house tournament 2025 ended in high drama as the Shelburne Mavericks raised the trophy after defeating the Shelburne Phoenix by 30 runs.

In the final, the Mavericks batted first and had a disastrous start at 15 for five.

Saurav Bedi produced a masterclass under pressure with 79 runs off 50 balls, featuring nine fours and three sixes.

This stabilized the inning and swung momentum back in the Mavericks’ favour.

Despite regular breakthroughs from Phoenix bowlers Onkar Sharan (3/42), Amit Modi (2/12), and Himanshu Thakur (2/24), the Mavericks posted 143 all out in 19.3 overs.

Extras proved costly as Phoenix conceded 30 runs, including 28 wides.

Chasing 144, the Phoenix never found its rhythm.

Early wickets of Jasmeet Bhullar (10) and Shivam Kumar (9), and consistent breakthroughs left them struggling at 64 for 6 by the 15th over.

Middle-order resistance from Manjinder Phoenix (24 off 19) and RV Mansahia (19 off 17) wasn’t enough, as Phoenix could only manage 113/7 in 20 overs.

Mavericks’ bowlers delivered a disciplined performance.

Captain Deepak Thakur led from the front with 4 overs, conceding just 10 runs and claiming 2 wickets. He was well supported by Hardik Modi (1/18), Saurav Bedi (1/12), and Sarpreet Athwal (1/23).

The key moments of the final included the Mavericks’ recovery led by Saurav Bedi, Phoenix’s costly wides, and Deepak Thakur’s clinical spell that sealed the victory.

The match showcased true competitive spirit, keeping spectators on edge until the last ball.

With the win, the Shelburne Mavericks were crowned champions of the SSCC In-House Tournament 2025, marking a memorable day in Shelburne cricket history.

The Man of the Match honours went to Saurabh Bedi.

Onkar Sharan was named Player of the Tournament.

