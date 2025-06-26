Current & Past Articles » General News

Melancthon man blows double the legal limit after colliding with vehicle carrying kids

June 26, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged a Melancthon resident with impaired driving-related offences following a collision involving with a side-by-side offroad vehicle that was carrying three children.

Dufferin OPP officers responded to a 911 call reporting a motor vehicle collision involving a Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) near 270 Sideroad in Melancthon on June 16, shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers and emergency crews located all involved parties and assessed them for injuries.

All the passengers who were sent to the hospital have since been released. 

During Dufferin OPP officers’ interaction with the male driver, officers observed signs of impairment and subsequently initiated an impaired driving investigation.

Evan Bearss, 38, from Melancthon, has been charged with Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) and Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs.

Karolina Bearss, 39, from Melancthon, has been charged with Obstruct Peace Officer.

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and their vehicle impounded.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.

Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you suspect someone is driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol call 9-1-1. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.



         

