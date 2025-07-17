Commentary

Monthly Message: Keeping Our Pets Safe: Pet‑Friendly Businesses in Dufferin County 

July 17, 2025   ·   0 Comments

This summer has been one of the warmest I can remember here in Dufferin County. With long stretches of sunshine and soaring temperatures, our community has been buzzing with activity, and I’ve noticed something heartwarming along the way.

Many local residents are speaking up and taking action to protect our furr-iends in this heat. From sharing safety tips online to spreading awareness about the dangers of leaving pets in vehicles, it’s clear that Dufferin cares deeply about its animals.

As you and your pets get out and enjoy the season, did you know that our Dufferin Board of Trade Business Directory features a growing list of pet‑friendly businesses? Whether it’s a café with a patio that welcomes dogs, a shop with water bowls and treats ready at the door, or services that go the extra mile for pets, these businesses are helping make our region a more welcoming place for every member of the family — four‑legged ones included. 

Before you head out on your next adventure, take a moment to browse our directory at dufferinbot.ca and discover where you and your pets can feel at home. Let’s continue to support the businesses that make Dufferin such a special, inclusive community — and let’s keep looking out for our pets during these hot summer days. 

Stay cool, stay safe, and enjoy all that our beautiful county has to offer this July! 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne Long Term Care resident celebrates 102nd birthday

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Long Term Care Home has marked a milestone birthday for one of its residents. Family, friends and ...

Dufferin firefighters receive hands-on training with the Ontario Fire College’s mobile unit

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Firefighters in Dufferin County participated in hands-on simulated training to help prepare them for unique scenarios and keep ...

Shelburne’s Town Hall Art Gallery features Orangeville Art Group in new exhibit

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin residents have the opportunity to celebrate seven decades of artistry in the community at the hands of ...

Shelburne’s Town Hall Art Gallery features Orangeville Art Group in new exhibit

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin residents have the opportunity to celebrate seven decades of artistry in the community at the hands of ...

Inaugural Earth & Fire: Clay and Glass Festival coming to Museum of Dufferin

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Museum of Dufferin (MoD) is bringing together talented artisans from across the province to showcase their unique ...

Family Transition Place to hold open house marking 40th anniversary

By Paula Brown Family Transition Place (FTP) is celebrating 40 years of work in the community, and to show their appreciation for the ongoing support, ...

Dufferin County’s Youth Climate Activation Circle holds ‘Plant Our Future’ event

By Paula Brown A group of young local climate activists are hoping to spark conversations on how native plants can help climate resilience locally with ...

Historic Corbetton Church reopens after extensive renovations

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Have a wedding, a celebration of life, or an annual general meeting to host? The Museum of ...

Young Entrepreneur Business Fair highlights youth-led companies

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Young local business owners had the opportunity to share their small businesses with the community at a ...

Henry the Hiker takes his aspirations to Camino Frances

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A local youth has returned home after seven weeks of putting one foot in front of the ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support