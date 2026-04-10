Commentary

Monthly Message: Nominations open for the 2026 Business Excellence Awards

April 16, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Every local business has a story.

It’s the early mornings, the risks taken, the community supported, and the passion behind every product, service, or cause. These stories shape Dufferin County, and now is the time to recognize them.

The Dufferin Board of Trade (DBOT) is inviting the community to nominate outstanding businesses, nonprofits, and business leaders for the 2026 Business Excellence Awards. Nominations are now open and will close on May 1, 2026.

This is more than an awards program. It’s a chance to celebrate the people behind the businesses we rely on every day. For nominees, it’s a meaningful and “feel good” moment that brings recognition, builds pride, and provides an opportunity to share their story with the community.

Nomination Categories include:

  • Business of the Year
  • Small Business of the Year
  • Nonprofit of the Year
  • Businessperson of the Year
  • New Business Award
  • Local Impact Award

Winners will be announced at the Awards Gala on May 21, 2026, at the Best Western Plus Orangeville Inn & Suites, featuring a Casino Night theme and an evening dedicated to celebrating local excellence.

Supporting local businesses isn’t just about where we shop. It’s about investing in our community. Taking a moment to nominate a business or organization is a simple but powerful way to show appreciation and help shine a spotlight on those making a difference in Dufferin County.

To submit a nomination or learn more, visit:
www.dufferinbot.ca/2026BEAs



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

From retirement ceremony to wedding vows: Legion hosts dual celebration

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Andrew Horvath came to the Shelburne Legion Branch 220 for a retirement celebration, but left as a married ...

Shelburne receives $35 million investment for wastewater expansion project

By Joshua Drakes The Town of Shelburne has received $35 million in provincial funding to be put toward upgrades and an expansion of Shelburne’s Water ...

Museum of Dufferin to host Canadian author Antonio Michael Downing

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter An upcoming literary event at the Museum of Dufferin will bring one of Canada’s emerging voices in fiction ...

Immersive female firefighting camp coming to Dufferin County

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Camp Molly is set to bring an intensive, hands-on firefighting experience to girls and non-binary individuals aged 15 ...

Brian Blakeman returns to Shelburne with Northern Perspectives III exhibition

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery is presenting a new exhibition this month as landscape artist Brian ...

Ontario Provincial Police seek public assistanceto solve 2024 muder of Melancthon resident

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have renewed their appeal for public assistance in the homicide investigation of 65-year-old ...

Local educator launches national initiative on science literacy, Canadian space legacy

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A new nation-wide education initiative aimed at improving science literacy and celebrating Canada’s role in space exploration ...

Dufferin OPP’s 2026 Polar Plunge to bring Canadian spirit to local ice rink 

Written By Sam Odrowski “Don’t think, just jump.” Those are the instructions that long-time polar plunger and Special Olympics athlete Ryan MacBean shares when asked ...

Shelburne author releases educational children’s book on mindfulness

Written By Constance Scrafield Shelburne teacher Christie Reid recently published her very first book, The Guide Inside. It’s a children’s book, designed to teach youngsters ...

Ontario SPCA marks World Spay Day with more than 200 free surgeries

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is marked World Spay Day on Feb. 24 by providing 227 free spay and neuter surgeries across the province, ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support