Music Walk to be held at Split Rock Narrows for Bruce Trail Day this weekend

October 3, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Bruce Trail Day will be celebrated on Sunday, Oct. 5, and the local Dufferin Hi-Land Club is hosting a Music Walk.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Split Rock Narrows (755437 2nd Line EHS, Mono), with musicians spread along the trail.

The Fitzees, Sandy Harron, Dean Woods, Break Even Boys, and Carl Tafel will be performing for hikers.

Split Rock Narrows totals 3.5 kilometres and is a suitable trail for beginners or families, said Brian Foley, archivist for the Bruce Trail Conservancy’s Dufferin Hi-Land Club.

“It’s got some interesting rock cuts out there. It’s a great place to take the kids,” he said. “It’s nice in the fall, and it’s great in the wintertime as well.”

For children, the Bruce Trail Day event will feature bird box building and a treasure hike.

The day presents a great opportunity to learn more about the Bruce Trail and experience all that it has to offer.

The nine clubs that make up the Bruce Trail Conservancy host a special event in recognition of Bruce Trail Day every year, on the first Sunday of October.

The purpose of the day is to introduce more residents to the beauty and serenity of the trail, while encouraging involvement with the local club.

The Dufferin Hi-Land Club currently has over 500 members. All nine Bruce Trail Conservancy clubs are 100 per cent managed by volunteers.

The Bruce Trail Conservancy is an accredited charitable organization that preserves the wilderness for everyone, now and for the future.

The entire Bruce Trail is nearly 900 kilometres long, with over 450 kilometres of side trails. The Dufferin Hi-Land section totals 56.3 kilometres, spanning from Mono Centre in the south to Lavender in the north.

The first 40 attendees of the Music Walk will receive Bruce Trail Guide Books.

Dufferin Hi-Land Club’s 60th Anniversary event

The Bruce Trail Conservancy’s Dufferin Hi-Land Club is marking its 60th anniversary this year.

A 60th anniversary event is planned for Nov. 16, from noon to 5 p.m., at the Monora Park Pavilion. Attendees will hear the fascinating story behind the club and the biodiversity that shapes every season. The event will feature a selection of presentations, focused on the evolution of the Dufferin Hi-Land Trail and local history, followed by a silent auction.

“We’re going to focus on celebrating the people who created the club 60 years ago. Also, the evolution of where all the trail has gone. People really don’t realize how many changes have been made to it over the years, so it’s sort of a review of where all the trail has come and gone from,” said Carl Alexander, club member of 23 years and past president.

He added that presentations will look at how the club changed from a strictly hiking club to one that focuses on land conservation, biodiversity, preserving the trail through land ownership, and including Indigenous perspectives.

There will also be BTC merchandise available, a history and library exhibit, a Spin to Win game, and a volunteer recognition ceremony.

Registration is $20, and lunch is included in the fee. Registration can be done online at dufferinbrucetrailclub.org/product/60th-anniversary-registration. The deadline to register online is Oct. 25.



         

