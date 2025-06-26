Current & Past Articles » General News

New farm show to debut at Orangeville Agriculture Centre next February, starting new local tradition

June 26, 2025   ·   0 Comments

A new winter tradition for the local agriculture community is coming to Dufferin County next year.

Nick Cadotte, general manager of Orangeville Farm show, proudly announces the launch of the show, taking place from Feb. 4 and 5, 2026, at the Orangeville Agriculture Centre.

“With over a decade of experience organizing trade shows and three years specifically focused on farm shows, we’re excited to bring this event to Orangeville,” said Cadotte. 

“We understand just how vital farming is — not only to our local communities but to the national economy. Farmers are the backbone of rural Ontario, and this show is a way to recognize and support that.”

Cadotte Events, the host of the show, also operates the successful Mid-Western Ontario Ag Expo in Clinton. The Orangeville Farm Show will continue the company’s mission of creating local, accessible events that connect buyers and sellers directly — a welcomed alternative to large-scale national shows.

“Our goal is to build a show that feels local, where meaningful business connections are made face-to-face,” Cadotte noted. “It’s about bringing the ag community together under one roof.”

Those interested in becoming vendors or staying up to date on show details can visit: orangevillefarmshow.ca



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Henry the Hiker takes his aspirations to Camino Frances

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A local youth has returned home after seven weeks of putting one foot in front of the ...

New owner takes over Shelburne Foodland at Emerald Crossing Plaza

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne Foodland is moving into another chapter, as they welcome new owner – Nehmat Haidari.  Haidari purchased ...

Remembering the destruction from the 1985 tornado

Grand Valley survivor reflects on impact 40 years later Written By BRIAN LOCKHART It has been 40 years since a devastating series of tornadoes ripped ...

Young entrepreneurs brighten seniors’ Mother’s Day with special event

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A group of young Shelburne residents are making sure seniors in the community are being celebrated during ...

Nature paintings  ll Shelburne Art Gallery for new exhibit

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents will be transported to the beauty of cottage country with the latest exhibit at the ...

Dufferin–Caledon candidates share views at local debate

Written By ZACHARY ROMAN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Local candidates in the upcoming federal election shared their thoughts on key issues at a recent debate.  ...

‘Our neighbours came to our rescue:’ Community supports Mulmur through State of Emergency 

Written By SAM ODROWSKI It’s been a rough week for Mulmur residents, who were placed under a State of Emergency from April 3 to 7. ...

Shelburne devastated by ice storm over weekend

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Residents of Shelburne and North Dufferin are starting the process of cleaning up and recovering from the ...

Orangeville to Shelburne transit service extended

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Riders who use the weekday transit system to travel between Shelburne and Orangeville will continue to have ...

Shelburne Wolves U15 LL team leave the ice with a playoff-style win 

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART The Shelburne Wolves U15 LL team is putting in a good effort in the playoffs and had a win in their ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support