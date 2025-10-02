New Lowell Knights defeat Baysox in Game 7 to claim NBDL’s Strother Cup

October 2, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The New Lowell Knights are the North Dufferin Baseball League champions after edging out the Owen Sound Baysox 5-4 in a dramatic Game 7 on Saturday, Sept. 27, in New Lowell.

The Baysox were last year’s champions.

Owen Sound and New Lowell were separated by just one point in the regular season standings and traded wins in the final series.

Owen Sound won the first two games in the final best-of-seven series. New Lowell responded with two wins of their own.

Both teams won a single game during the previous weekend to force a decisive seventh game.

After a scoreless first inning, New Lowell scored twice in the second.

Owen Sound answered with a run in the third, but the Knights extended their lead with three more runs in the fourth to lead 5-1.

The Baysox rallied in the sixth inning when Steve Barrett hit a three-run home run over the centre-field fence to narrow the gap to one run.

Owen Sound threatened again in the seventh inning when Ryan Bartley laid down a bunt, but Ryan McNeill was tagged out at home trying to score the tying run.

With two outs, Greg Slater stepped up but struck out, sealing the win for New Lowell.

Adam Shaver led the Baysox offence with three singles. McNeill and Kevin Zettler each added two, while Robert Doyle, Bryan Post, and Nick Van Wyck chipped in singles. Barrett’s late-inning home run was a pivotal moment in the Baysox comeback attempt.

Chris Greer paced the Knights with a triple and a single. Tanner Zeggil and Jake Nicholson each had two singles, while Tristan Cabral and Steve Bowman added one apiece.

Owen Sound leaned on power throughout the series, hitting a total of nine home runs. New Lowell countered with small ball tactics – bunting and clutch hitting to move runners and manufacture runs.

Knights starter Brandon Norrie, who was later named playoff MVP, threw five 1/3 innings, giving up four runs on eight hits, walking two, and striking out three.

Young pitcher Nic Guthrie closed out the final with one 2/3 innings, allowing no runs on three hits and striking out one.

It was another successful season for the North Dufferin Baseball League.

After the game, league secretary and convenor Scott Anderson praised both teams for a hard-fought series and a thrilling final.

The championship Strother Cup was presented to Chris Rettie, Kurt Roy, and coach Pete Kinghan of the New Lowell Knights after the game.

