Royals compete at District 4/10 cross country championships

October 23, 2025

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

It was a crisp fall day and just about perfect for the District 4/10 Cross Country Championships held at the Island Lake Conservation Area on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

Athletes from Centre Dufferin District High School competed in the annual cross-country event that ran along the trails and through the woods surrounding Island Lake.

The trails provided different terrain and elevations for the competitors.

Around 250 athletes from 16 schools around the region participated in the annual event.

This year, the championships were hosted by Orangeville District Secondary School.

“This is the District 4/10 championships,” said event convener Rob Berg. “Last week there was the Waterloo Invitational. A lot of these runners and schools were there. You don’t have to qualify at this meet, and it isn’t a qualifying meet. Everyone from this meet goes to CWOSSA. It’s at CWOSSA where you have to qualify to go on to OFSAA. There are around 50 kids in each race.”

Competitors raced in novice, junior, and senior divisions.

Runners in the novice division followed a 3.7 km course. In the junior division, both boys and girls raced on a 5 km course.

The seniors had the longest distance to go, completing the course three times for a 6.2 km run.

There were some outstanding performances by runners in this competition, and everyone who competed put on a good effort.

The following results are from the Centre Dufferin District High School Royals, divided by age group and gender:

Novice Girls

• Trinity Nicholson – 3rd (15:11.7)

Novice Boys

• Benjamin Wratten – 26th (16:19.7)

• Carson Clement – 27th (16:41.0)

Junior Girls

• Behel Weldeab – 14th (16:55.9)

• Smret Weldeb – 19th (27:03.8

Senior Girls

• Emmery Haigh – 9th (26:41.0)

• Chelsea Thalenhorst 12th (27:15.3)

• Karah Graham – 27th (31:57.1)

• Riley Rayfield – 29th (32:05.5)

• Emily Dopson – 40th (33:59.1)

• Julia Fintelman – 42nd (33:59.5)

• Anisha Mohandas – 47th (36:08.2)

Senior Boys

• Ewan Wratten – 36th (27:18.6)

