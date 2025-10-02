Current & Past Articles » Sports

Royals girls’ varsity basketball team, even after two games

October 2, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) Royals girls’ varsity basketball team took its first loss of the season to the Westside Secondary School Thunder from Orangeville in the gym at CDDHS on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

Their first game of the season ended with a 17-14 win over Norwell District Secondary School on Sept. 22.

The Royals started off strong in Wednesday’s game, putting out a huge effort early in the game.

The Westside team outscored them and kept up the pressure for the rest of the game.

At the final buzzer, the Royals had to settle for a 49-9 loss.

The Royals had a poor start to the season when a structural failure closed the school gym, leaving the team without a place to practice before the season began. They did manage to get in some outdoor practice in the schoolyard.

The problem is now fixed, and the team can get in some much-needed practice time.

Although the Royals lost their Wednesday game, they are feeling confident of their skills on the court and are looking forward to some wins this season.

“We’ve only had one practice and that was yesterday,” explained Royals point guard Sienna James after Wednesday’s game. “In today’s game we did well in passing and switching around on the court to get open. In our last game, we were all over the place, and that was pretty stressful. I think our passing and getting open was a lot better this time.”

Teammate Tea Saunders agreed that the team put out a good effort in the game.

“I think it was a good game,” Tea said. “We were moving around way better in this game and our passes were a lot better than in the last game. Our shooting was better too – we had our shots, we just need to work on accuracy.”

The Royals will have three road games before returning to their home court at Centre Dufferin on Friday, Oct. 3, when they will host Wellington Heights Secondary School.

Game time is 2:30 p.m.



         

