Shelburne author Debra Jones holds book launch at Healing Moon

June 26, 2025

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

Shelburne-based author and acclaimed alternative health expert Debra Jones recently held a special book launch at Healing Moon in Orangeville. 

On June 22, Jones celebrated the launch of her new book, “New Age Healer: A Guide to Creating a Future-Focused Healing Business” with a book reading, Q&A and book signing.

“The recent book launch was a resounding success, drawing a full house of both healers and non-healers eager to celebrate the book’s release and meet in person. Attendees were delighted with the event, praising not only the book’s content but also the design of its cover, which effectively conveyed the intended messaging,” Jones explained.

“The atmosphere was lively and welcoming, with many guests having already pre-ordered the book, anticipating its value even before knowing its contents. This book follows [my] previous work, ‘The Successful Healer,’ and explores themes relevant to the next 2,000-year cycle of the Age of Aquarius.”

Her first book, “The Successful Healer: A Practical Guide for Holistic Health,” is geared towards holistic practitioners and also explores how to best balance one’s life and business.

Building on that theme, “New Age Healer” provides a comprehensive guide to help holistic practitioners elevate and adapt their practices to meet a challenged healthcare system and evolving clientele.

“Through a series of engaging stories, practical exercises, and insightful reflections, Jones provides readers with a framework that nurtures connections, encourages prosperity, and supports personal development, enhancing the collective well-being of our world,” reads a press release on the book’s launch.

A highlight of the book launch event was the Q&A session where Jones discussed her inspiration for the book as well as futuristic themes, which are highlighted in “New Age Healer.”

The audience found her insights into the future of healthcare captivating as they offered a hopeful vision for humanity.

“The crowd was enthusiastic, actively participating by asking questions and sharing personal stories that related to the passages read. The timing of the book’s release seemed perfect, and there was no hesitation among attendees to purchase it, eager to dive into its pages,” Jones said. 

Shawna Ross, a registered social worker, medium, and holistic counsellor, based out of Caledon, shared her thoughts on the new book. 

“Debra Jones’s new book ‘New Age Healer’ is a mighty description of everything to consider and learn on the journey to embrace the honoured tradition of healing. It encapsulates a detailed, comprehensive overview on all aspects of your self-development towards being an evolved healer,” said Ross.

Some key themes contained within “New Age Healer” include strategies for creating a sustainable and heart-centred business, leveraging technology and soulful marketing to connect with clients, and building a business that aligns with the path towards becoming a healer.

“This is the ultimate transformative guide written for our times. It provides the perfect foundation for creating a thriving healing business with sustainable values. This is priceless information for our troubled world,” said Lisa Fitzpatrick, author of “Healing the Heart of Your Business: Sustainable Success for Heart-Centred Women.”

Jones’s new book, “The Successful Healer: A Practical Guide for Holistic Health,” is available in Orangeville at Booklore, Harmony Foods and Healing Moon. It can also be purchased on Amazon.ca, and is linked through Jones’s website: successfulhealer.com



         

