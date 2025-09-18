Current & Past Articles » Sports

Shelburne Knights capture the 2025 Shelburne Cricket Club’s 2025 title

September 18, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Cricket Club’s 2025 league final on Saturday, Sept. 13, brought excitement, energy, and community spirit to the cricket pitch as the Shelburne Knights lifted the championship trophy after a win over the Shelburne Warriors in the final game.

The Knights won the toss and elected to field first in the final game. It was a decision that proved to be crucial, with the pitch favouring bowlers.

Captain Saga Arora led from the front with a brilliant five-wicket haul, while teammate Harpreet Sandhu claimed four important wickets.

The Warriors never managed to settle and were bowled out for just 47 runs in 12 overs.

With the championship within reach, the Knights stepped onto the pitch to bat. They chased down the target in just 8.4 overs, finishing the match in style with a boundary to seal the victory.

The Knights claimed the 2025 title with seven wickets in hand, sparking cheers from teammates, families, and supporters on the sidelines.

Harpreet Sandhu, who played a vital role with both ball and bat, was named Man of the Match.

After the final game, the Club gathered to recognize the outstanding talent and sportsmanship shown throughout the season.

The following awards were presented:

Wicketkeeper of the League 2025 – Ahsen Siddiqui (Warriors)

Batsman of the League 2025 – Abhay Pratap Singh (Gladiators)

Youth Batsman of the League 2025 – Mohammad Raza (Knights)

Bowler of the League 2025 – Suresh Sudhakaran (Gladiators)

Youth Bowler of the League 2025 – Hisaan Siddiqui (Gladiators)

Fielder of the League 2025 – Sagar Arora (Knights)

Youth Fielder of the League 2025 – Adyaan Siddiquie (Gladiators)

Player of the League 2025 – Harpreet Sandhu (Knights) 



         

Categories

