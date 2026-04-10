Shelburne Public Library hosting Homeschool Meetup event for parents of small children

May 14, 2026 · 0 Comments

Do you homeschool your children? Are you looking to make connections in your community & create a Homeschool Pod of your own?

Visit the library on Thursday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for a “Homeschool Meetup.” Intended to be a relaxed gathering for parents of children six and under who are currently homeschooling, or interested in homeschooling in Dufferin County, this is an opportunity to make connections and share ideas. Coffee, tea, and cookies will be provided.

Recommended Read of the Week

The Witch in the Weeds by Alex Van Wyst is this week’s staff pick.

“Of course, her husband was right about her being the smartest person he knew, but everything else he said reeked of troll burps.”

In the shadow of the Forest Vast, the simple folk of Feorlen suffer from magic and muddle in equal measure. If only there were someone clever enough to solve the mysteries of the realm.

Enter Rhetta Cur, Lance-for-Hire, investigator of mysteries great and small!

When her ne’er-do-well husband lands himself in debtor’s prison, Rhetta starts up a sleuthing business to try to make ends meet. A plague of rats and a mysterious murder down by the river have the simple folk of the town clamouring for the lynching of the nearest witch, but Rhetta is not so sure. Will she be able to piece together the subtle clues before the perpetrator strikes again?

Half mystery and half fantasy, this humorous near-cozy adventure is sure to entertain!

Why Brittany recommends it:

I have been in such a reading slump for the past couple of weeks. This book has been brightening my day as I sit outside, reading in the sun. It’s light, funny, and written by a local author! One part fantasy and the other part Sherlock Holmes, it has been doing a great job of keeping me entertained. If you’re also reading this book, don’t spoil the ending – I haven’t quite finished it yet.

-This weekly article was submitted by the team at the Shelburne Public Library.

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