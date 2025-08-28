Shelburne Public Library shares upcoming events, recommended read

UPCOMING EVENTS

With over double the participants in the Adult Summer Reading Challenge this summer, competition was stiff! The Shelburne Public Library’s top participants were Nicole J. (most badges), Barbara L. (most books), and Courtney B. (most reviews). Congratulations!

The library has two exciting initiatives coming in September:

Library Card Sign Up & Renewal Month: New patrons can register for a library card with us to be entered into a draw for a Kobo Clara! If you live in Shelburne, Amaranth, Melancthon, Mono, or Mulmur, you’re entitled to membership with us, and it’s a great time to join! For those who already have a membership with us, don’t worry, we haven’t forgotten you! Drop by to renew your membership to be entered into a draw for a gift card.

Biggest Book Sale of the Year: From Sept. 2 to 13 our KTH Room will be transformed into a book lover’s haven! Bring your own bag and fill it with books for $2 or purchase one of our lovingly-made SPL bags for $10 and fill it from the book sale. It’s a great time to add to your personal libraries.

Recommended read

Perseverance: life and death in the sub-arctic by Stephan Kesting: An adventurer, firefighter, and jiu-jitsu practitioner embarks on a journey of a lifetime–a 1,000 mile voyage through the Canadian sub-arctic–after recovering from a life-threatening illness. The Canadian North is a vast and lonely land where bears roam free, fires rage unchecked, and storms blast every living thing on the tundra. When Stephan Kesting, already no stranger to pushing his own physical limits, was faced with a rare illness, he knew the only way for him to recover in both body and mind was to dig even deeper. Despite the dangers inherent in the sub-arctic, Kesting sets out on an unimaginably difficult journey.

Why Rose Recommends it: As someone who reads a book every two days, you can imagine the pace I read. Perseverance is forcing me to slow down and savour each page, which is an experience I’m enjoying greatly. Not only does Kesting have a remarkable personal health journey, but his expedition to the sub-arctic alone is a daunting task most of us can’t fathom. He’s in danger every second of his journey, which amplifies the intensity of the read, but is balanced well by the insightful life lessons and mantras, specifically about risk, he shares. Kesting is originally from Mono Mills.

