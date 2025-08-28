Shelburne Public Library shares upcoming events, recommended read

August 28, 2025

UPCOMING EVENTS

Summer Reading 2025 is upon us! People of all ages can still register now on Beanstack for their respective Summer Reading Challenges.

Questions on how to get started? Give the Shelburne Public Library a call at 519-925-2168 or email frontdesk@shelburnelibrary.ca.

On Aug. 10, Authors in the Hills of Mulmur will be held. The event features an afternoon of History, Mystery and Mayhem with authors Kath Jonathon (The Resistance Painter), Bianca Marais (A Most Puzzling Murder), and Sue Hincenbergs (The Retirement Plan).

Tickets are $40 and available at BookLore, the Shelburne Public Library, and the Township of Mulmur. The Shelburne Public Library can accept cash or e-transfers as payment.

Recommended read

The Night Watcher by Daphne Woolsoncroft. After an encounter with a serial killer as a child, Nola Strate has grown up and tried to forget her traumatizing night with The Hiding Man. She never spoke of her experience, and now hosts Night Watch, a radio call-in show her father used to run. When coincidences lead Nola to believe that she is being stalked, and a caller on Night Watch has a live incident with an intruder, the description of whom is chillingly familiar, Nola is convinced that The Hiding Man has resurfaced and is coming for her.

Why Jade recommends it: Night Watcher had everything I was looking for in a book right now, and was a perfect 5 stars for me! From a spooky atmosphere, to extremely flawed and suspicious characters, to a radio show reminiscent of the author’s own podcast, thriller lovers will race alongside Nola to reveal the identity of The Hiding Man.

On reflection, I likely should have deduced the culprit before the big reveal, but the hints were subtle enough and the red herrings were convincing enough that I didn’t. What is also unique about this thriller is the satisfying ending – not everything is perfect, but all plot lines are resolved and explained

