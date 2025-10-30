Current & Past Articles » General News

Shelburne Public Library shares upcoming events, Recommended Read

October 30, 2025   ·   0 Comments

A heartfelt thank you to our patrons and friends of the library for your warm wishes for Rose on her retirement. 

She was filled with joy and gratitude at her celebration on Sunday and looks forward to connecting with you on her regular visits to the library – especially now that she has even more time to read.

The Shelburne Public Library has more meaningful events coming up in November. Recognize Remembrance Day with “Beyond the Uniform,” a special presentation from Dr. Darryl Cathcart on Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Dr. Cathcart will share how military service is a shared legacy, the skills gained through service, and the challenges and opportunities faced by today’s Veterans.

Join Bethell Hospice on Thursday, Nov. 6, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. to create a remembrance butterfly to be included in an art installation at Headwaters Health Care Centre. Please register for these events and more on our website.

Save the date: Saturday, Dec. 6 is our annual silent auction and book sale. We will gratefully accept donations starting in November. 

Recommended Read: 

Forget Me Not by Stacy Willingham: Twenty-two years ago, Claire Campbell’s older sister, Natalie, disappeared shortly after her eighteenth birthday. Days later, her blood was found in a car, a man was arrested, and the case was swiftly closed. In the decades since, Claire has attempted to forget her traumatic past by moving to the city and climbing the ranks as an investigative journalist. That was until an unexpected call from her father forces her to come back home and face it all anew.

Why Jade Recommends it: Claire finds herself drawn back into the idyllic vineyard from which her sister disappeared decades before. On the surface, it’s a secluded paradise that helps her feel close to her sister. Claire will find herself in danger when she gets close to solving who was really responsible for her sister’s disappearance. If you enjoy reading Jane Harper or Shelley Burr, there’s a good chance you’ll enjoy this one too.



         

