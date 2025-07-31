Current & Past Articles » General News

Shelburne Public Library shares upcoming events, recommended read

July 31, 2025

UPCOMING EVENTS

The Shelburne Public Library’s first month of the Adult Summer Reading Challenge has passed and here are some of our stats at the time of writing:

• Record breaking 83 participants.

• 186 books logged.

• 278 badges have been earned in Beanstack.

Questions on how to get in on the fun? Give the library a call at 519-925-2168 or email frontdesk@shelburnelibrary.ca.

Aug. 10 – Authors in the Hills of Mulmur will feature an afternoon of History, Mystery and Mayhem with authors Kath Jonathon (The Resistance Painter), Bianca Marais (A Most Puzzling Murder), and Sue Hincenbergs (The Retirement Plan). 

Tickets are $40 and available at BookLore in Orangeville, the Shelburne Public Library, and the Township of Mulmur. The Shelburne Public Library can accept cash or e-transfers as payment.

Recommended read

The Satisfaction Café by Kathy Wang: Joan Liang never thought she would leave Taiwan for California, nor did she expect her first marriage to implode as quickly as it did. She definitely did not expect to fall in love with an older, wealthy American and become his fourth wife and mother to his youngest children. Through all this she wrestles with one persistent question: Will she ever truly feel satisfied? As Joan and her children grow older, she makes a drastic change: she opens the Satisfaction Café, a place where people can visit for conversation and to be heard and understood. Through this radical yet pragmatic business, Joan constructs a lasting legacy.

Why Rose recommends it: The Satisfaction Café is a unique premise; who would have thought about opening a café-style business that brings together experts and patrons in an effort to give patrons the ultimate satisfaction– being understood.

Each of the experts brings their individual experiences to the table, which adds value and understanding to the professional relationship they have with the Café’s patrons. If you’re looking for something different to read, The Satisfaction Café might fit the bill.



         

