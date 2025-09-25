Shelburne Public Library shares upcoming events, recommended read of the week

You still have a few days left to register for or renew your library card to be entered into our draws at the Shelburne Public Library.

If you live in Shelburne, Amaranth, Melancthon, Mono, or Mulmur, you’re entitled to membership with us, and it’s a great time to join.

For those who already have a membership with us, don’t worry, we haven’t forgotten you! Drop by to renew your membership to be entered into a draw for a gift card. New registrants will be entered into a draw for a Kobo Clara!

We also have an excellent line up of events this fall:

• Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. – Coffee, Conversation & Books featuring Hugh Russel

• Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. – Preserving Your Stories with Cynthia Young

• Oct. 25 at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Safe Driving for Seniors (Safe Winter Driving at 10:30 a.m., and Senior Driver License Renewal at 1 p.m.)

• Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. – Haunted Dufferin with Museum of Dufferin

• Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. – Beyond the Uniform: Honouring Military Service and Building Communities with Dr. Darryl Cathcart

• Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. – Shelburne Public Library’s Annual Silent Auction & Book Sale

ROM Passes

We now have Royal Ontario Museum passes for patrons. They are for four people, for one week and the patron must show the pass, their library card and the slip printer receipt to show they have signed out the pass.

Recommended read of the week

“My Name is Emilia Del Valle” by Isabel Allende: In San Francisco in 1866, an Irish nun, abandoned following a torrid relationship with a Chilean aristocrat, gives birth to a daughter named Emilia del Valle. Raised by a loving stepfather, Emilia grows into an independent thinker and a self-sufficient young woman. As she proves herself, her restlessness returns, until an opportunity arises to cover a brewing civil war in Chile. She seizes it, and while there, she meets her estranged father and delves into the violent confrontation in the country where her roots lie.

Why Rose Recommends it: Isabel Allende is an author I turn to when I’m looking for a story with gorgeous, poetic writing, but also showcasing strong characters who demonstrate growth throughout the story. Allende does a great job highlighting tumultuous points in history with accuracy and heart. The romance and renewed family connections in this story set against the impending Chilean War will keep readers engaged and keen to watch the characters navigate personal and professional adversity.

