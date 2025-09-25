Current & Past Articles » General News

Shelburne Public Library shares upcoming events, recommended read of the week

September 25, 2025   ·   0 Comments

You still have a few days left to register for or renew your library card to be entered into our draws at the Shelburne Public Library. 

If you live in Shelburne, Amaranth, Melancthon, Mono, or Mulmur, you’re entitled to membership with us, and it’s a great time to join.

For those who already have a membership with us, don’t worry, we haven’t forgotten you! Drop by to renew your membership to be entered into a draw for a gift card. New registrants will be entered into a draw for a Kobo Clara!

We also have an excellent line up of events this fall:

• Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. – Coffee, Conversation & Books featuring Hugh Russel

• Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. – Preserving Your Stories with Cynthia Young

• Oct. 25 at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Safe Driving for Seniors (Safe Winter Driving at 10:30 a.m., and Senior Driver License Renewal at 1 p.m.)

• Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. – Haunted Dufferin with Museum of Dufferin

• Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. – Beyond the Uniform: Honouring Military Service and Building Communities with Dr. Darryl Cathcart

• Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. – Shelburne Public Library’s Annual Silent Auction & Book Sale

ROM Passes

We now have Royal Ontario Museum passes for patrons. They are for four people, for one week and the patron must show the pass, their library card and the slip printer receipt to show they have signed out the pass. 

Recommended read of the week

“My Name is Emilia Del Valle” by Isabel Allende: In San Francisco in 1866, an Irish nun, abandoned following a torrid relationship with a Chilean aristocrat, gives birth to a daughter named Emilia del Valle. Raised by a loving stepfather, Emilia grows into an independent thinker and a self-sufficient young woman. As she proves herself, her restlessness returns, until an opportunity arises to cover a brewing civil war in Chile. She seizes it, and while there, she meets her estranged father and delves into the violent confrontation in the country where her roots lie.

Why Rose Recommends it: Isabel Allende is an author I turn to when I’m looking for a story with gorgeous, poetic writing, but also showcasing strong characters who demonstrate growth throughout the story. Allende does a great job highlighting tumultuous points in history with accuracy and heart. The romance and renewed family connections in this story set against the impending Chilean War will keep readers engaged and keen to watch the characters navigate personal and professional adversity.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne man shares personal journey with cerebral palsy in debut book, ‘Beyond the Chair’

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A Shelburne-based author is inviting readers to “roll” with him as he shares his experiences of growing ...

Shelburne Rotary Club seeking student applicants for youth exchange program

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Rotary Club of Shelburne is looking for a student from Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) ...

Headwaters Health Care Centre welcomes children for playful Teddy Bear Clinic

A visit to the hospital can be scary, especially if you’ve never been. Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) gave local children and their families a ...

Shelburne’s automatic speed enforcement cameras to begin issuing fines tomorrow

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Drivers travelling through the Town of Shelburne will want to keep a close eye on their speed ...

Act of Remembrance: Local veteran provides Highway of Heroes sticker to emergency services

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER For nearly 20 years, Dufferin County veteran Chris Skalozub has run a local initiative to have Highway ...

Shelburne Ethnic Group donates $2,000 and 600 reusable bags to food bank

The Shelburne Ethnic Group organized a community fundraiser in support of the Shelburne Cupboard Food Bank and raised $2,000 on Aug. 17 at Grace Tipling ...

Four decades of serving the local community

Shelburne Home Hardware and Building Centre celebrates 40 years Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Past and present staff members, local dignitaries and ...

Local initiative provides essential supplies for students

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The start of a new school year is rapidly approaching, which means it’s time for families to ...

Shelburne opens park dedicated to Natasha Paterson

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Summer is in full swing and Shelburne youth have a new playground where they can swing, climb, ...

Firefighters prove they’re up to a challenge

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Firefighters from across the region showcased their skills to the local community last weekend.  Ready 4 Rescue, ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support