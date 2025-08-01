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Shelburne Rotary Club preparing for annual EDC Golf Tournament

May 21, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Shelburne EDC and Rotary Club of Shelburne are preparing to welcome golfers and community members back to the greens for the annual Rotary EDC Golf Tournament on June 4 at the Shelburne Golf and Country Club.

The long-running tournament has become a staple community fundraiser, bringing together local businesses, organizations and residents for a day of golf, networking and fundraising aimed at improving amenities throughout Shelburne. 

Rotary Club spokesperson Bobbi Ferguson said that the partnership between the Shelburne Economic Development Committee and the Rotary Club began roughly six years ago, when the two organizations joined forces to raise money for the community splash pad project.

“After about three years we had raised enough to build a splash pad,” she said. “From then on we just thought that because it was a success, we would continue the tournament, and the proceeds would always go towards something for town improvement, whether it be parks or whatever was needed within the town.”

Since then, the tournament has continued to fund projects designed to improve community spaces and amenities across Shelburne.

This year’s event will support the completion of the Community Kitchen Project, along with additional recreation initiatives in town.

Golfers will take part in a shotgun start tournament format, with participants heading to their assigned holes at 11:45 a.m. before the noon tee off. 

The day will include 18 holes of golf, on-site fundraising games for guests, networking opportunities, an auction, and a gourmet dinner served in the clubhouse dining room following the tournament.

Past fundraising efforts from the tournament have helped support the splash pad, seating improvements at Greenwood Park and the Community Kitchen project. 

Ferguson said this year it will do the same.

“This year, part of the proceeds will go towards the Community Kitchen project,” she said. “The proceeds will also help fund improvements at Greenwood Park, a future snack shack.”

Ferguson said the event will continue to serve as an important way to invest in the community while supporting projects that benefit residents, families, and local businesses alike. Sponsorship opportunities remain available for businesses interested in supporting the event and helping fund future community improvements.

For more information on the event or to get tickets, visit eventbrite.ca/e/rotary-edc-golf-tournament-2026-tickets-1983074451066.



         

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