Shots fired in two Mono home invasions

May 29, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating two home invasions that recently occurred at properties on Shady Glen Lane in Mono, where shots were fired. 

During the incidents, “one victim suffered some minor injuries from broken glass,” who was treated and released, according to Dufferin OPP Const. Andrew Fines. 

During the first incident, police were dispatched to a residence for a reported home invasion in progress shortly before 9 p.m. on May 23. Prior to officers’ arrival, the suspect fled the scene. 

“A preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown suspect forcibly entered the home, displayed a firearm, and demanded valuables from the victim,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release. “Shots were fired at this scene.”

The second incident occurred just a few hours later, on May 24, shortly after 12 a.m., at another residence on the same street. 

“Again, a lone suspect forced entry into the home, displayed a firearm, and demanded valuables. A struggle ensued between the suspect and the victim, during which gunshots were reported,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release. “Police arrived shortly afterward and took the suspect into custody at the scene.”

Nezbeth, 24, from Mono, has been charged with:

• Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court (three counts)

• Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or Ammunition

• Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Pointing a Firearm

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

• Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo

• Mischief – destroys or damages property (two counts)

• Break, Enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence

• Assault Causing Bodily Harm

• Assault with A Weapon

• Assault a Peace Officer (two counts)

• Obstruct Peace Officer (two counts)

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Weapon

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

The investigation is ongoing by the Dufferin OPP with the assistance from the Dufferin OPP Major Crime Unit and the OPP Forensic Identification Unit (FIS). 

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Dufferin Major Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122. 

Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at  www.crimestopperssdm.com. 



         

Categories

