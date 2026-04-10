Streams Hub Ebb and Flow exhibit returns to share artwork from across the community

May 14, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Ebb and Flow exhibit will return to the Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery this June as part of a growing month-long celebration of arts and community programming organized by Streams Hub.

The annual gallery takeover, now entering its fourth year, invites youth and emerging artists of all ages to submit original works.

According to Streams Hub program coordinator Megan Mare, the exhibit has steadily grown since its launch through a collaboration with Town Hall, following discussions about using the municipal gallery space to support local youth arts.

“Andrew James, our co-founder, had a meeting or a run-in with Town Hall,” she said. Given that we are an arts charity and arts education facility, somebody at Town Hall planted the seed that, ‘we have a gallery space, if you apply for the space, perhaps we can work together and collaborate, where you guys can actually take the space for a month and utilize it to encourage youth arts and have them be showcased,’ and that’s how it started.”

Since then, the initiative has evolved into an annual event that highlights creativity across a wide range of ages and experience levels. She said that the exhibit is designed less as a competitive showcase and more as an opportunity for creatives to explore artistic expression and gain confidence sharing their work publicly.

“We accept everybody who applies, if it fits into the gallery,” Mare said. “It’s really about showcasing talent and the creative pursuit. We’ve in the past had artists as young as six years old and artists as old as in their mid 40s, so it’s open for everybody to attend and to apply. We don’t believe in such a thing as bad art. We want to find opportunities to explore.”

Submissions are open until May 15, with organizers aiming to display up to 35 pieces throughout the exhibit. Artists whose work is sold during the month-long show will receive half of the proceeds, while the remaining 50 per cent will support Streams Hub programming and initiatives.

Mare said that everyone is encouraged to sign up.

“It’s open for everybody to attend and to apply,” she said. “Whether you’re able to apply by the deadline or even just attend as a community viewer, support your peers in the community. It’s about the process. It’s about the connection with the materials, and the connection with the art itself, and the experience you gain just through trial and error.”

The exhibit will officially open on June 5 and remain on display through June 26.

This year’s opening night will also coincide with the debut of a youth production of Finding Nemo, presented by Streams Hub’s theatre program. Performances will run June 5 through 7, with students having spent months preparing for the production.

The gallery also serves as the launch point for the organization’s wider “Streams Month” programming, a series of community-focused events taking place throughout June to raise awareness and support for the arts charity’s programs across Dufferin County.

Additional activities planned for the month include a Family Feud-style game night later in June, where community members can form teams and participate in a free, friendly competition hosted by Andrew James. Organizers say the event is intended to focus on fun and community connection rather than prizes.

Streams Month will conclude with a free community barbecue at Streams Hub.

Mare said the month-long initiative is intended to spotlight both the accomplishments of local youth and the importance of accessible creative opportunities within the community.

For more information, go to: streamshub.org

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