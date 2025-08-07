Current & Past Articles » General News

Summer colours coming to Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery in August

August 7, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

An Ontario-based not-for-profit art group is bringing the colours and creativity of summer to the Shelburne community. 

The Colour and Form Society (CFS) is hosting an exhibit titled “Summer Forever” at the Town Hall Art Gallery in Shelburne from Aug. 4 to 22. The exhibit features the works of more than 20 artists from the CFS, who have submitted between one to three pieces each. 

The Colour and Form Society (CFS) is a not-for-profit group that was founded in 1952 and is considered one of Ontario’s longest-standing visual arts organizations. The organization was formed as an influx of European visual artists who immigrated to Canada in the post-war period, looked for ways to present their work as a unit and bring recognition their distinct creativity. The group and their exhibits contributed to the escalation of art awareness in Canada, particularly in the 1950s and 1960s. 

Today, the CFS group is composed of many accomplished visual artists from across the province.

Each year, the group hosts two members’ exhibits and one juried exhibit for non-member artists, which is used as a prerequisite for joining the CFS.  

“They’re all first-class artists and members of the society,” said Joanna Turlej, president of the Colour and Form Society. “The quality of the artists is really high.” 

The “Summer Forever” exhibit features a wide range of artistic styles and mediums, including acrylic, oil, and watercolour paintings, along with pencil, charcoal, and sculpture. 

“Visitors will enjoy a diverse collection of realism and abstract works, with subjects ranging from portraits and landscapes to nature, animals, and modern themes. Many of the pieces will be available for purchase,” said the Town of Shelburne in a press release for the exhibits’ launch. 

The Colour and Form Society exhibit, “Summer Forever,” will be on display at the Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery until Aug. 22. 

The Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery, located at 203 Main Street East, is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

For more information about the Colour and Form Society, visit www.colourandformsociety.org. 



         

