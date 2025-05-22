Tickets on sale now for 20th Annual Jim Cuddy Jamboree in support of local hospital

May 22, 2025

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Juno-award-winning musician Jim Cuddy will be helping raise funds for health care in Dufferin County as he takes the stage in Mulmur for the 20th Annual Jim Cuddy Jamboree.

The intimate outdoor concert will take place at Lyric Pond in Honeywood on June 29 with the proceeds raised from the event going towards Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF).

“We’re incredibly excited to be this year’s beneficiary of the 20th Annual Jim Cuddy Jamboree,” said K.C. Carruthers, CEO of Headwaters Health Care Foundation.

He went on to add, “This event brings people together in the spirit of music and community, and every ticket purchased helps bring us closer to providing our hospital (with) the equipment they need to continue to provide exceptional care, close to home. We hope to see you at the event.”

Started in 2005, the Jim Cuddy Jamboree has served as more than just an annual concert, with the local event holding a long history of helping raise funds for environmental and community-based initiatives.

Recent beneficiaries of the Jim Cuddy Jamboree include the Creemore Community Foundation, the Bruce Trail Conservancy, and the Dufferin Community Foundation.

Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) is the fundraising organization of Headwaters Health Care Centre in Orangeville. The Foundation raises funds for medical equipment, infrastructure and continuing education.

Through fundraising efforts, HHCF has been able to help fund a number of projects at Headwaters Hospital including a new CT scanner, redevelopment of the dialysis unit, updates to the hospital’s patient record system, and the community’s first magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) suite.

Tickets to the Jim Cuddy Jamboree include a dinner catered by Thornbury’s Culinary Designs, as well as a variety of beverages, including Creemore Springs beer, Black Bank Hill wine, and Cottage Springs spirits.

The acclaimed Canadian musician will be joined with friends on stage including fellow members of Blue Rodeo.

Tickets are on sale with a limited number available. Tickets are $250 for adults (19+), $75 for youth (aged 12-18), $25 for kids (aged 6-11) and free for children five and under.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the 20th Annual Jim Cuddy Jamboree, visit the official event page: https://hhcfoundation.akaraisin.com/ui/JimCuddyJamboree

