Current & Past Articles » General News

Town of Shelburne maintains current rules on alcohol consumption at public events 

May 21, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Town of Shelburne says it will maintain its current rules surrounding alcohol consumption at outdoor public events, opting not to adopt Ontario’s new bring-your-own-beverage (BYOB) framework at this time.

In a statement released by the Town of Shelburne, officials said existing bylaws, policies and Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) regulations will remain in effect for festivals, community gatherings and events held on municipal property.

Under the current rules, alcohol is not permitted in outdoor public spaces, parks or events unless it is being served within a licensed or approved area.

Town officials said the decision is aimed at maintaining public safety, supporting local businesses and ensuring events remain well-managed and family-friendly.

The town added that residents and visitors attending local festivals are encouraged to purchase beverages from licensed areas or nearby restaurants and businesses, noting that local vendors and establishments play an important role in sustaining community events and the local economy.

Event organizers wishing to offer alcohol service at an event must continue following the town’s existing approval process and obtain all necessary permits.

The move comes after the Province of Ontario announced earlier this year that municipalities could choose to allow attendees at certain outdoor cultural and community events to bring their own alcohol into designated areas. 

The new framework, which takes effect through the AGCO beginning this spring, applies only in municipalities that pass enabling bylaws and approve eligible events.

Provincial officials have said the policy is intended to support tourism, reduce costs for event organizers and provide greater flexibility for community festivals. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne gets ready to launch fourth annual Fridays in the Park event series next month

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Fridays in the Park is set to return to Jack Downing Park this summer, bringing a full ...

Volunteer shortage and rent surge threaten Shelburne’s Feral Cat Rescue Thrift Shop

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A local thrift store that quietly underpins one of Dufferin County’s busiest animal rescues is now facing ...

Royal Canadian Legion donates medical bags to Shelburne and District Fire Department

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Royal Canadian Legion is continuing a pattern of community support in Shelburne, this time with a ...

M&M Food Market owners honoured with national Community Involvement Award

Written By SAM ODROWSKI Many Orangeville businesses play an important role in ensuring local sports teams, charities and community groups receive sponsorships and donations as ...

Maple Madness marks Mulmur’s 175th anniversary

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A community pancake breakfast celebrating 175 years of the Township of Mulmur drew a strong turnout as ...

From retirement ceremony to wedding vows: Legion hosts dual celebration

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Andrew Horvath came to the Shelburne Legion Branch 220 for a retirement celebration, but left as a married ...

Shelburne receives $35 million investment for wastewater expansion project

By Joshua Drakes The Town of Shelburne has received $35 million in provincial funding to be put toward upgrades and an expansion of Shelburne’s Water ...

Museum of Dufferin to host Canadian author Antonio Michael Downing

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter An upcoming literary event at the Museum of Dufferin will bring one of Canada’s emerging voices in fiction ...

Immersive female firefighting camp coming to Dufferin County

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Camp Molly is set to bring an intensive, hands-on firefighting experience to girls and non-binary individuals aged 15 ...

Brian Blakeman returns to Shelburne with Northern Perspectives III exhibition

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery is presenting a new exhibition this month as landscape artist Brian ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support