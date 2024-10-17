Orangeville man charged with impaired driving following collision with hydro pole in Amaranth

October 17, 2024

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged an Orangeville man with impaired operation related offences after he collided with a hydro pole in Amaranth.

Dufferin OPP officers were dispatched to the area of County Road 12 in Amaranth for a single motor vehicle collision on Saturday, Oct. 12, at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Upon their arrival to the scene, they were able to located a motor vehicle in the ditch with no driver in sight along with a damaged hydro pole.

After a brief search of the area, officers located a male hiding in a nearby ditch and were quickly led to an impaired driving investigation.

Richard Redford, a 44-year-old man from Orangeville, has been charged with and Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) and Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs.

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Their driver’s licence was suspended 90 days, and their vehicle impounded for 7 days.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

