Impaired driving charges laid following single vehicle collision in Mulmur

January 16, 2025

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers charged an Etobicoke resident with impaired operation related offences as the result of a single motor vehicle collision.

On Monday, Jan. 6, around 1:20 a.m., Dufferin OPP officers were dispatched to the area of County Road 19 in Mulmur for a single motor vehicle collision.

After a brief conversation with the vehicle’s driver, officers began an impaired driving investigation.

Nadia Stoeckl, 34, from Etobicoke, has been charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and her vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Charge has not been proven in court.

