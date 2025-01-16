Malalai Halimi nominated as new federal Liberal candidate for Dufferin-Caledon

January 16, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By ZACHARY ROMAN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

There’s a new federal Liberal candidate for Dufferin-Caledon.

On Jan. 13, the Dufferin-Caledon Federal Liberal Association announced Malalai Halimi had been nominated as the Liberal Party candidate for Dufferin-Caledon for the next federal election.

Dmytro Basmat, Halimi’s campaign manager, said Halimi’s nomination marks a significant step in the association’s efforts to strengthen the voice of the Dufferin-Caledon community in Ottawa.

Halimi is a business manager and entrepreneur who immigrated to Canada from Afghanistan in 2006, overcoming immense personal challenges.

She’s now a business manager in the aerospace industry and is the founder of an Afghani-Canadian media network. Basmat said she’s worked tirelessly to build economic growth while using her platform to create opportunities for others.

Halimi said her journey to Canada was not easy.

“It shaped who I am today,” she said. “I am committed to ensuring that Dufferin-Caledon’s voice is heard, and that we have access to the support and opportunities we deserve.”

Halimi stands for the Liberal Party of Canada’s values like inclusivity, support for working families, and building a better country for future generations. Halimi said Liberal programs like the Canada Child Benefit helped her get back on her feet while rebuilding her life in Canada.

“I know the challenges that Dufferin-Caledon families face because I’ve lived it. And, now, I have the opportunity to fight for them in Ottawa,” said Halimi. “While Pierre Poilievre, Dufferin-Caledon MP Kyle Seeback, and the Conservative Party vow to cut the programs that so many Canadians rely on, I will support our Liberal team’s priorities to help more Canadians get ahead.”

Halimi is focused on Liberal Party commitments like $10-a-day child care, building nearly four million affordable homes across Canada, and delivering comprehensive dental and pharmacare plans to Canadians.

“I am honoured to be your Liberal candidate and excited to work alongside our community to build a stronger, more inclusive future for everyone,” said Halimi.

Readers Comments (0)