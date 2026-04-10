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Centre Dufferin District High School’s girls rugby team undefeated after four games

May 7, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals girls’ varsity rugby team are having a stellar season, going undefeated after four games and averaging just over a whopping 50 points per game.

It was a cool, windy day when the team ran out onto the field for game four of the season against Guelph Collegiate on Tuesday, May 5.

The Royals squad put out a huge effort to take control of the game. They had an outstanding offensive running game and solid defensive posturing.

“I came out thinking it was going to be a tough game, but we smashed them,” said Royals flanker Jaycee Aikins after the game. “I thought it was going to be a pretty even game with both teams fighting for points. I thought it was going to be one of our toughest games. On offence, I think our passes were really good – we didn’t drop many passes today, everybody had their hands up and were ready. On defence our double tackles were good.”

Teammate, Ta’myah Saunders, who plays prop, agreed the team dominated the field.

“I thought it was a good game,” Ta’myah said. “I thought it would have been a little tougher. On offence we did good at crashing the ball and playing our fast game. One defence I think we did well at keeping low.”

The Royals won Tuesday’s game 38-12 to make it four in a row.

Centre Dufferin is now in second place in the District 4/10 standings.

John F. Ross from Guelph is currently in first place in the District. Ross also has a 4-0 record but takes first place on points scored.

Centennial Collegiate is in third place, followed by Orangeville District Secondary School and Bishop Macdonell.

There are six regular-season games in the District regular-season schedule this year.

The Royals will be on the road for their two regular-season games this season.

On Monday, May 7, they will be in Guelph to take on John F. Ross.

On Wednesday, May 13, they will be in Orangeville to meet the Bears from Orangeville District Secondary School. 



         

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